Here’s how and where fans can buy 2024 Chiefs Kingdom flags on Red Wednesday

All eyes will be on Kansas City this Thursday.

As the defending Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs will have the honor of playing host to the first game of the 2024 season. They will take on the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Kickoff Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The team’s annual celebration to start the season again will be moving to a different day this year, as it’ll be a Red Wednesday party.

The Chiefs once again will be selling special flags for charity, and for the third time in five years, they will celebrate the team’s Super Bowl championship.

The 2024 Chiefs Kingdom flags will be available at Kansas City- and St. Joseph-area McDonald’s restaurants on Wednesday morning, and also will be sold at Kansas City-area Hy-Vee stores. The minimum donation is $5 per flag.

They’ll be on sale from Hiawatha, Kansas to Marshall, Missouri, and in places like Shenandoah, Iowa, and Nebraska City, Nebraska.

The flags also will be sold on street corners throughout the Kansas City area. Additionally, fans can purchase the flags at the Chiefs’ team store on Wednesday morning. That cost is $10 per flag, the team said.

Flags are now available for pre-sale️



Use code YARDS for free shipping. Net proceeds from Red Wednesday flags benefit @rmhckc charities!



: https://t.co/0Ykg1IsL32 pic.twitter.com/CRQyGEiKrn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 7, 2024

The Chiefs said they have raised $5.5 million for Ronald McDonald House Charities through the sale of the flags over the past decade.

“The Red Friday — and now Red Wednesday — tradition is one of the most unique ways that the organization and the community come together to support each other as well as support a special cause,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a news release. “We’ve broken some Red Friday records recently and with the back-to-back champions flag, we expect this year will be no different.

“The work that the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City does for the families they serve, combined with the giving spirit of the community, is inspiring to our entire organization and carrying on this tradition makes for the perfect way to start the 2024 football season.”

Here is a map with the locations of the places were the flags can be purchased.