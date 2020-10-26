Here’s where the election stands in Florida: Narrowing margins, shifting coalitions, dirty tricks

It’s Monday, Oct. 26. There is one week left of early voting in Florida, nine days to go until Election Day, and this is the state of the presidential race in the nation’s largest battleground state:

Precipice: We are on the verge of a record number of votes cast in Florida. The record for voter turnout was set in 1992 when Bill Clinton defeated George H. W. Bush and 83% of the electorate voted. But that was also before automatic voter registration kicked in and increased the registration rolls.

Historic early votes: Now, the pandemic has made early voting the story of this election and we appear headed to match or exceed the 75% turnout of four years ago. Although the number of voters casting ballots before Election Day has increased every election cycle, coronavirus fears have accelerated that trend. By Sunday afternoon, there had already been 5.7 million votes cast from either early in-person voting or vote by mail. That’s more than half of all votes cast in 2016.

Democrats had the edge when early voting began on Monday but that is gradually evaporating. As of Sunday, Democrats had cast 2.4 million votes, with a 600,000-vote edge in vote-by-mail ballots returned, while Republicans had cast 2 million votes, and held a 230,000-vote edge in ballots cast in person

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

Conflicting forces: The makeup of who is voting is different this year in fascinating ways. Former Vice President Joe Biden is doing better among older Florida voters and with white suburban women, two groups that helped President Donald Trump defeat Hillary Clinton four years ago.

Biden also holds a lead among younger voters who, although they are among the least reliable voters, are showing up in bigger numbers than ever. There are 1.1 million new Florida voters registered between the ages of 18-34 this year, and turnout among that age group is up a stunning 44%.

Offsetting the Democrat’s advantage is the number of new Republican voter registrations that have outnumbered new Democrats, bringing the parties numerically closer than any time in recent years. (The share of voters who have registered with neither party has shrunk.)

If the president still has a good chance of winning Florida, it is because of enthusiasm for him among Latino voters and non-college-educated whites. In fact, pollsters say he may be doing better than four years ago among many Latinos, an enormously diverse group in Florida, but Trump’s is especially luring newly-registered and younger Cubans, and Puerto Rican men.

The battleground: “If you bring Florida home, this thing’s over,” former president Barack Obama told Biden supporters at a surprise campaign stop Saturday at the United Teachers of Dade labor union office in Miami Springs.

Asked which state he’ll be watching Election Night, Trump campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski told NBC’s Chuck Todd on Sunday: “Florida is the battleground state. It always has been,’’ he said. “If Donald Trump wins Florida on Election Night, it’s going to set the path for the rest of the night.” It’s hard to imagine Lewandowski would call attention to Florida if he didn’t think they could pull it off.

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a drive-in car rally in North Miami as he campaigns for Joe Biden in South Florida on Saturday, October 24, 2020 More

But there are signs that Biden sees an opening. That’s why he sent his most popular surrogate, Obama, to Miami for two days. An analysis of polling data by the New York Times concluded that Trump’s coalition in Florida has shrunk by 359,000 voters from four years ago, while Biden’s grew by 1.5 million.