The best restaurants in Oxford

Gee's Restaurant & Bar

Oxford's food scene has improved enormously in recent years with the city's top-end but somewhat conservative old guard now joined by a host of bright and lively restaurants, trendy pubs where the food outshines the booze, and small but stellar independents serving up authentic Asian cuisine to avid local fans. It's well worth making the trek out of the city centre to get to some of these lesser-known gems. Destination expert Etain O'Carroll shares her favourite places to eat in the city of dreaming spires.

For further Oxford inspiration, see our guides to the city's best hotels, nightlife and things to do.

City Centre

Quod Brasserie & Bar

Occupying the ground floor of a former bank, Quod is one of Oxford’s most popular restaurants with the student and young professional crowd as well as dons and other venerable Oxford folk. The location is perfect – halfway along the High Street, among the colleges – and the food (pizzas, salads, fish and meat dishes, plus daily specials) are briskly served by young waiting staff. The atmosphere is buzzing with a lively hubbub of conversation and large-scale contemporary artworks on the walls, just right for lingering over a braised shoulder of lamb served with cannellini beans, and cut through with anchovy and olives.

Contact: quod.co.uk

Reservations: Recommended

Price: ££



Quod

Vaults & Garden

This is one of the most unusual café venues in Oxford, housed in the undercroft of the university church of St Mary’s. With the emphasis on fresh, organic ingredients, and with plenty of vegetarian options, it’s also one of Oxford’s healthiest places to eat. You can drop in for breakfast, lunch or afternoon tea, and best of all you can sit outside in the churchyard and admire one of the finest architectural spaces in England. If you're feeling hungry, go for the creamy goat cheese and puy lentil gratin followed up with a slice of heavenly orange, lavender and polenta cake.

Story continues

Contact: thevaultsandgarden.com

Reservations: Walk-ins only

Price: £

Edamame

You’ll have to queue to get into Edamame, but it’s well worth the wait to get a table at this tiny Japanese restaurant. Taking understandable pride in only serving authentic Japanese dishes and flavours, this family-run operation has been an Oxford institution for over 20 years and with good reason; the signature edamame (baby soy beans) are heavenly, the curries and stir frys expertly cooked, and the sushi – served on Thursday nights only – the best in town.

Contact: edamame.co.uk

Price: £

Getting in: Just turn up

Ashmolean Rooftop Restaurant

Britain’s oldest museum is also home to Oxford's most lofty restaurant. This rooftop space has a glass wall that opens out onto a terrace filled with tables, and a grass 'lawn' where you can lounge on deckchairs with views to the rooftops beyond. The menu isn’t bad either, and features a limited number of imaginative, well-cooked and beautifully presented dishes. The pork chops with butter beans, artichoke hearts and salsa verde are hearty without being too filling, and are good followed up by one of their indulgent cakes.

Contact: ashmolean.org

Reservations: Recommended (for evenings)

Price: ££

The Old Bookbinders

This characterful pub, a fine local hidden away down an unassuming residential street, was built in 1869 for workers from the nearby Oxford University Press. Inside, it appears wholly traditional with tankards on the shelves and beer mats and posters on the walls, until you notice the train set on the ceiling and the delectable smell of cooking. Ale enthusiasts crowd the bar and diners huddle around tightly-packed tables at the rear to sample the traditional French bistro menu. Its down-to-earth modesty makes its charm all the more apparent.

Contact: oldbookbinders.co.uk

Reservations: Essential (for dinner)

Price: £

North Oxford

Gee’s Restaurant & Bar

This splendid Victorian conservatory first housed the flowers, fruit and vegetables of the Gee family, who were the leading nurserymen in the area. For almostt 30 years it has been one of the city’s best (and best-known) restaurants, a North Oxford landmark still at the top of its culinary game. The location, with its tree-lined outside terrace for summer dining, new art gallery and secret garden is ideal. Inside, it feels like you're at a summer garden party with the glass conservatory, mismatched furniture and hanging lamps giving a light and airy backdrop to dishes such as sea bass with roasted fennel, capers and brown shrimp butter.



Contact: geesrestaurant.co.uk

Reservations: Recommended

Price: ££

Gee’s Restaurant & Bar

Cherwell Boathouse

Yes, it’s a boathouse – a Victorian one at that – where students and tourists hire punts for floating picnics on the River Cherwell. But it’s also one of the city’s restaurants, hidden down a track in affluent North Oxford. In summer you can eat out on the deck, listen to the soft splash of punts on the river and enjoy ambitious but well-balanced fare such as silver mullet with pickled Cevennes onion, rainbow chard and cheesy potato espuma (foam). In winter you dine inside the cosy boathouse, with its exposed brick walls and cluster of tables draped in white linen.



Contact: cherwellboathouse.co.uk

Reservations: Recommended

Price: £££

Cherwell Boathouse

East Oxford

Taste Tibet

A little place, tucked away down a quiet street in East Oxford, Taste Tibet serves ‘Himalayan soul food’ much loved by a legion of local fans. Transforming from a popular market and festival stall to a simple restaurant with exposed brick walls, wooden floors and long white tables, they pull in the crowds with a small but carefully considered menu that works for vegans, veggies and meat lovers. Expect curries, stews, dal, and their legendary momos served with fiery chilli sauce. Behind the scenes is a zero-waste operation, a thriving community- giving project and a story of a homeland lost and love found. Look out for their beautiful new cook book.

Contact: tastetibet.com

Price: £

Getting in: Just turn up

Arbequina

Disguised by a vintage chemist’s sign above the door, there’s something incredibly modest about Arbequina, a tiny tapas joint with tiled walls, a stainless-steel counter and hard wooden stools. It’s all deceptively simple however, for as soon as you taste that first morsel of food, you know you’re somewhere special. From nduja sliced so thin it melts in your mouth to earthy beetroot borani served with tangy feta and crunchy walnuts, it’s food so good you’re invariably tempted to order more, succumb to that second bottle of vino and wonder why you’ve never been before.

Contact: arbequina.co.uk

Reservations: Essential

Price: ££

Kazbar

Despite its Moroccan name and souk-like ambience – waxed ochre walls, old lanterns and brightly coloured cushions – Kazbar is essentially a tapas bar, and a very good one at that. Just beyond the medieval city centre, it’s a cosily romantic venue to spend an evening with friends or lovers. Good, mostly Spanish wines, spirits and beers, soft drinks and mint teas complement the sizzling tapas. There's also a great selection of cocktails from a sweet and tangy fig and vanilla daiquiri to the Marakesh Express, a cinnamon espresso shaken with Absolut vodka and Kahlúa.

Contact: kazbar.co.uk

Reservations: Walk-ins only (except for groups of eight or more)

Price: ££

Kazbar, Oxford

The Magdalen Arms

A laid-back unpretentious pub in up-and-coming East Oxford; the Magdalen Arms is the kind of place you revel in on a wet afternoon. Deep red walls impart a cosy charm, the stripped floorboards and mismatched furniture encourage a relaxed country pub vibe and the big, hearty flavours on the modern British menu brighten up the greyest of days. There's no showiness, just good heartwarming food. Couples play Jenga as they scoop up wood pigeon and venison terrine on sourdough toast, families dig into steak and ale suet-crust pie, and others linger over wild rabbit with chorizo, chickpeas, fennel and aioli.

Contact: magdalenarms.co.uk

Reservations: Recommended

Price: ££

The Magdalen Arms - PATRICIA NIVEN

West Oxford

The Porterhouse

The Porterhouse, a converted Edwardian boozer, oozes contemporary chic, with blue walls, stripped wooden floors and tan leather banquettes. Have a pre-dinner drink in the buzzy bar then move on to the intimate dining room for a classic cut of beef, dry-aged in-house, hand-butchered and cooked by Bertha, a beast of a charcoal oven. It's a meat eater's haven, with just a single vegetarian option on the menu, but everything is cooked to perfection. Choose your cut from the blackboard and sit back to enjoy the most succulent of steaks, a simple salad and a dollop of Gentleman's Relish.

Contact: theporterhouse-oxford.com

Reservations: Recommended

Price: ££

The Perch

Tucked away in the tiny village of Binsey and best reached on foot, The Perch is a 17th-century thatched pub and Oxford institution. It’s been luring locals across Port Meadow and down the river for centuries and was a favourite of author Lewis Carroll. On summer weekends, the garden is packed with families; in winter, muddy dogs sleep by the fire. The seasonally led farmhouse menu features classics such as pot-roasted ox cheeks or Gloucestershire Old Spot pork belly, though vegans and children are well catered for too. Wash it down with English wine before the walk back to town.

Contact: the-perch.co.uk

Reservations: Recommended, essential at weekends

Price: ££