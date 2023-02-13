Auntie Anne's, Cinnabon, & Chick-fil-A Are All Offering Crazy-Good Deals Tomorrow For Valentine's Day

Nothing says "I love you" quite like a heart-shaped tin of chicken nuggets. Or heart-shaped Krispy Kreme donuts. That's because food is the universal love language—and some of our favorite chains are offering Valentine's Day freebies and deals this year. Whether you're celebrating self-love or looking to spoil your S.O., these are the best cheap (and probably heart-shaped) eats for February 14.

On Valentine's Day, Auntie Anne's Rewards members can get BOGO Original and Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel or $5 off any Pretzel Bucket. Also, members can get a free Original Pretzel with the purchase of Mini Pretzel Dogs and a drink now through April 30.



CPK’s Sweet Deal for Two features a prix fixe menu that includes the choice of an appetizer, two entrées, and a dessert starting at $40. The deal is available through February 14.

February 1 - 28, purchase a $25 gift card online and you'll get a $5 reward card to redeem during the February.

TBH, I'll take chicken nuggets over a piece of cliché jewelry any day. Chick-Fil-A is now selling its nuggets, Chick-n-Minis, Chocolate Chunk Cookies, and Chocolate Fudge Brownies in heart-shaped trays for Valentine's Day this year and we're obsessed. Can they extend this offer to year round, please!? Valid now through February 25 or while supplies last.

Cinnabon is offering a special bundle through March 1, which includes two Classic Rolls and two cold brew coffees for $15. And if you place the order through the app February 12 - 19, you'll get free delivery. Rewards members will also get double points on CinnaPacks through April 3.

Through February 14, buy a $20 e-gift card and get a BOGO two-piece meal.

On February 14, rewards members can get $2 off two smoothies, juices, or bowls. The limited-edition Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Smoothie is also available through the Jamba app or website.

Krispy Kreme is selling limited-edition heart-shaped donuts with Hershey's chocolate.

Anyone who joins Qdoba Rewards on or before Valentine's Day will receive a BOGO entrée to redeem on Valentine's Day in-restaurant or online.

