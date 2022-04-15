Where will the Easter bunny be around KC this weekend? Here are egg hunts and more

Easter is just a hop away, and the Easter bunny has a lot of eggs to hide in Kansas City. If you have kids who are eager to go on the prowl for eggs, there are plenty of places available throughout the city.

Take a look at some Easter egg hunts and other themed activities for the family going on this weekend.

DOWNTOWN BUNNY HOP

Families can start lining up for the parade at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday in Lee’s Summit. The route starts at City Hall Plaza, and you’ll hop all the way to Howard Station Park.

The Easter bunny will also be available for photos until 11:30 a.m. Downtown businesses have candy on-hand to give to children, so bring your baskets to fill with as much candy as possible.

The event is free to attend.

EASTER: 1860s STYLE

Olathe goes old school for its Easter celebration. At the Mahaffie Stage Coach Stop & Farm, your kid can do the following:

  • Try a hot cross bun baked on an old-fashioned cookstove

  • Learn about the original Easter Bunny

  • Visit the blacksmith and the Mahaffie House

  • Ride the stagecoach

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, you and your family can learn how this religious festival became a celebration for all. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 11 and free for kids 4 and under. Olathe residents also get $2 off admission.

EASTER EGG HUNT/FESTIVAL

Liberty’s inviting all families to join its Easter celebration. From noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Bennett Park, your kids can participate in an egg hunt featuring over 10,000 eggs filled with candy.

You can enter giveaways to win bikes, gift cards, cash and more, and while you wait for the helicopter egg drop, your kid can play games, get their face painted and jump around in the bounce house.

MEET THE EASTER BUNNY

As a part of Parkville’s “Hop Into Spring” celebration, the Easter bunny will be available for photos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Pocket Park.

SPRING CELEBRATION WITH THE EASTER BUNNY

Zona Rosa’s free community events brings everyone together to celebrate Easter. The first 200 people to take a photo with the Easter bunny will receive a Polaroid photo in a keepsake card.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, other activities you can participate in include:

  • A performance by Mr. Stinky Feet from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

  • Themed food trucks

  • Flower truck with spring blooms from White Farmhouse Flowers

  • Balloon artists & face painters

  • Kid crafts

Zona Rosa is also asking visitors to bring packaged after-school snacks, such as granola bars, cookies and trail mix. They’ll donate it to KCMO Angels, who support kids in foster care.

