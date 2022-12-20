Where was the earthquake in Northern California early Tuesday? Here’s its epicenter

A large 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook Northern California early Tuesday morning, rattling off more than 40 aftershocks.

The earthquake occurred near the coast of Humboldt County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, but a tsunami is not expected.

Where was the epicenter of the earthquake?

The earthquake hit south of Eureka near Ferndale in Humboldt County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, around 2:34 a.m. It was about three miles off the coast.

A M6.4 earthquake has occurred south of Eureka, CA in northern CA (Humboldt Co.). Additional shaking from aftershocks is expected in the region. We are continuing to monitor this event, so check back for additional information. #Humboldt #earthquake pic.twitter.com/DpaIlz3RGV — California Geological Survey (@CAGeoSurvey) December 20, 2022

Ferndale is a small town, known for its historic Victorian charm, with a population of almost 1,400 people.

The earthquake happened near the Mendocino triple junction, where the Pacific, North America, and Juan de Fuca plates meet, the agency stated on its website. Earthquakes are common here.

On Dec. 20, 2021, a 6.2 earthquake shook the region southwest of about 12 miles from where the Tuesday morning earthquake was.

The epicenter was approximately 280 miles north east of Sacramento and 260 miles north of San Francisco.

Where were the aftershocks?

The largest aftershock, so far, was in Rio Dell, 10 miles inland from the center, at a magnitude of about 4.6, just minutes after the initial jolt.

Several aftershocks ranging from a 2.5 to 4.0 magnitude jolted Hydesville, Willow Creek, Pine Hills, Blue Lake and Fortuna.

Most recently, aftershocks hit Ferndale at 7:33 a.m. at a magnitude of 3.0 and Hydesville at 7:49 a.m. with a 2.5 magnitude.

“Smaller aftershocks” may occur in coming days, the USGS warned on Twitter.

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck near Ferndale, CA at 2:34 this morning, Dec 20 2022. Shaking was damaging near epicenter and widely felt in NorCal. @USGS_ShakeAlert issued alerts to cell phones throughout the region. Smaller aftershocks should be expected in the coming days. https://t.co/acitHmaVUD — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) December 20, 2022

