Where each Dolphins rookie stands and how he could contribute to playoff push

For the second consecutive season, the Dolphins had a league-low four picks in the 2023 Draft pick. As a result, the team’s contributions amid a 6-3 start have mainly been spearheaded by veterans such as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb.

A few first-year players, though, have carved out roles of varying degrees in the first half of the season, while others have struggled to get on the field.

Here’s a look at where each Dolphins rookie stands and how he might be able to contribute to a playoff push in the remaining eight games.

CB Cam Smith

▪ 2023 stats: Eight games played, one tackle.

▪ Skinny: The second-round pick out of South Carolina and the Dolphins’ first selection in the 2023 Draft has played just four defensive snaps this season — all in garbage time against the Carolina Panthers. He has been a consistent contributor on special teams, though, logging nine snaps in every game he’s been active.

▪ Future role: When cornerback Jalen Ramsey went down with a torn meniscus on the second day of training camp, Smith seemed poised to step into a major role as an outside cornerback. Though he went through expected growing pains in a complex defense, Smith had a strong rookie camp. But Smith was unable to overtake Eli Apple in the team’s nickel package. With Ramsey and Nik Needham back from injury, Smith has been pushed even further down the depth chart. Barring injury, it’s difficult to envision a role for him on defense.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Cam Smith (24) walks between drills at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida on Thursday, September 7, 2023. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

RB De’Von Achane

▪ 2023 stats: Four games played, 38 carries, 460 total yards, five touchdowns; nine receptions, 67 yards, two touchdowns.

▪ Skinny: Teammates raved about the track speed of Achane, the team’s third-round pick. Achane’s rookie campaign got off to a slow start because of an injury, though. He was inactive for the season opener and only logged on snap in Week 2. Everything changed in Week 3. Achane was the biggest star of the Dolphins’ 70-point outburst, introducing himself to the NFL with a 200-yard rushing performance. He remained a fixture in the offense the next two weeks, totaling more than 100 rushing yards in both games, but sustained a knee injury late in the Giants game that forced him to spend time on injured reserve. Achane appears on track to return for the team’s first game after the bye against the Raiders.

▪ Future role: The Dolphins still rank second in rushing yards but have lacked a bit of juice on the ground without Achane. Before Achane’s injury, he ranked second in rushing yards and led the league in yards per carry (he doesn’t have enough rushes to currently qualify). From Weeks 3 to 5, the Dolphins led the NFL with an explosive run rate of 17.3 percent (explosive run rate is defined as the percentage of plays that gain at least 12 yards). With Achane sidelined for the last four games, Miami’s explosive run rate has dropped to 9.8 percent, which still ranks second but not as potent as when Achane was healthy. Even with Jeff WIlson Jr. back from injury, Achane figures to slot back into this role splitting the bulk of the carries with Raheem Mostert.

Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane (28) tosses the ball towards the stands after scoring against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY., on Sunday, October 1, 2023. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

TE Julian Hill

▪ 2023 stats: Seven games played, one reception, 4 yards.

▪ Skinny: Hill was one of three undrafted rookies to make the initial 53-man roster and has gained the trust of his coaches because of his relentless blocking, logging 167 snaps on offense.

▪ Future role: Hill has an interesting physical profile that could lead him to become a factor in the passing game in due time, but for now, his core responsibilities will likely be confined to helping out as a blocker.

Miami Dolphins tight end Julian Hill (89) blocks Denver Broncos safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) during fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fl. David Santiago/dsantiago@miamiherald.com

RB Chris Brooks

▪ 2023 stats: Six games played, 15 carries, 94 yards.

▪ Skinny: Brooks’ tough running and feel for the zone rushing scheme got him a spot on the roster and then his responsibilities expanded, taking on some of the blocking duties that fullback Alec Ingold and tight end Durham Smythe normally execute. Brooks sustained a knee injury that has forced him to miss the last three games on IR.

▪ Future role: Brooks has mainly contributed on special teams, but the league’s IR rules could force a tough decision soon. The NFL allows teams to bring back up to eight players from IR and the non-football injury list. Miami has already used five spots and Achane’s imminent return would make it six. It would be wise for the Dolphins to keep one or two return designations for an injury to a top player in the second half of the season. The Dolphins also have a full running back room, which could make it difficult to justify bringing Brooks back at this time, even if healthy.

Miami Dolphins running back Chris Brooks (35) runs with the ball during team practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

DT Brandon Pili

▪ 2023 stats: Four games played, two tackles.

▪ Skinny: Pili spent the first eight games of the season on the active roster but was cut the day before the Chiefs game to make room for the return of left tackle Terron Armstead. The Dolphins quickly re-signed Pili to the practice squad.

▪ Future role: Pili played sparingly in the first half of the season but could be elevated to add some depth behind Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler and Raekwon Davis.

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Brandon Pili (96) reacts after a play against the Denver Broncos during fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fl. David Santiago/dsantiago@miamiherald.com

OT Ryan Hayes

▪ 2023 stats: Zero games played

▪ Skinny: The Dolphins waived Hayes, one of their two seventh-round picks, as part of roster cuts. He was claimed by the Colts but waived in September and then re-signed with Miami.

▪ Future role: There has been a string of offensive line injuries for the Dolphins, but it has mostly impacted the interior positions. Barring injury, Hayes likely doesn’t play this season.

Rookie tackle Ryan Hayes (76) speaks to the media during 2023 Miami Dolphins Rookie Minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Friday, May 12, 2023. D.A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

OL Alama Uluave

▪ 2023 stats: Zero games played.

▪ Skinny: Uluave, an undrafted rookie, has spent the entirety of the season on the practice squad.

▪ Future role: Injuries have thinned the interior line and Uluave is the only other natural center on the roster. Miami has cross-trained Liam Eichenberg and Lester Cotton at center, though, so Uluave is still a few more injuries away from getting elevated.

Miami Dolphins center Alama Uluave (62) looks on during a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at Baptist Health Training Complex in Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. David Santiago/dsantiago@miamiherald.com

CB Ethan Bonner

▪ 2023 stats: Zero games played.

▪ Skinny: One of the fastest players on the team, Bonner, an undrafted rookie, has spent the entirety of the season on the practice squad.

▪ Future role: With the return of Ramsey and Needham, the Dolphins are well-stocked at corner.