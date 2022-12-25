Here’s where Dolphins-Packers ranks on the list of Miami’s all-time coldest home games

David Wilson
·2 min read
Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

The Miami Dolphins’ Christmas game against the Green Bay Packers is the second coldest home game in Dolphins history.

The temperature was 46 degrees at kick off — and felt like 40 — in Miami Gardens as the Dolphins hosted the Packers for a crucial late-season tilt.

Temperatures could climb past 50 by the end of the game, but, at kickoff, it was a rare 40-degree day at Hard Rock Stadium with occasional showers coming through the area, too.

The previous record low temperature for a Miami home game was 40 degrees, back in 1989, when the Dolphins hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Eve.

The temperatures could pose a challenge for Miami, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has lost all four of his career starts with a game-time temperature below 50 degrees. He did, however, play well last week, going 17 of 30 for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins’ last-second loss to the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 17 in Orchard Park, New York.

Meanwhile, the temperature in Green Bay was 5 degrees at kickoff, as large swaths of the United States are dealing with record low temperatures. Miami-Dade County, this week, is not excepted.

Fans in the stadium were layered up and bundled up with blankets, dealing with rare Christmas-like temperatures for the holiday season in Florida. Outside the stadium, there was even a machine blowing fake snow to go with the chilly actual temperatures.

The Dolphins began with a balanced offensive attack fit for the weather, running and four times and throwing thrice on their opening drive, to get a field goal and early lead on the Packers. It’s another good opportunity for running back Raheem Mostert, who ran for 136 yards last weekend and set a new single-season career high for rushing yards with 33 on the opening drive this weekend.

