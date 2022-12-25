Here’s where Dolphins-Packers ranks on the list of Miami’s all-time coldest home games
The Miami Dolphins’ Christmas game against the Green Bay Packers is the second coldest home game in Dolphins history.
The temperature was 46 degrees at kick off — and felt like 40 — in Miami Gardens as the Dolphins hosted the Packers for a crucial late-season tilt.
Temperatures could climb past 50 by the end of the game, but, at kickoff, it was a rare 40-degree day at Hard Rock Stadium with occasional showers coming through the area, too.
The previous record low temperature for a Miami home game was 40 degrees, back in 1989, when the Dolphins hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Eve.
The temperatures could pose a challenge for Miami, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has lost all four of his career starts with a game-time temperature below 50 degrees. He did, however, play well last week, going 17 of 30 for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins’ last-second loss to the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 17 in Orchard Park, New York.
Meanwhile, the temperature in Green Bay was 5 degrees at kickoff, as large swaths of the United States are dealing with record low temperatures. Miami-Dade County, this week, is not excepted.
Fans in the stadium were layered up and bundled up with blankets, dealing with rare Christmas-like temperatures for the holiday season in Florida. Outside the stadium, there was even a machine blowing fake snow to go with the chilly actual temperatures.
The Dolphins began with a balanced offensive attack fit for the weather, running and four times and throwing thrice on their opening drive, to get a field goal and early lead on the Packers. It’s another good opportunity for running back Raheem Mostert, who ran for 136 yards last weekend and set a new single-season career high for rushing yards with 33 on the opening drive this weekend.