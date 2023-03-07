Where does the Pedro Pascal driving meme come from?

The Pedro Pascal driving meme is seemingly everywhere — but where is it from?

Pascal himself is pretty much everywhere these days, thanks to the recent success of his new HBO series, The Last of Us. But if you’ve been on TikTok at all lately, you’ve likely seen a bunch of memes featuring Pascal and fellow actor Nicholas Cage now that a clip is going super viral.

Before The Last of Us, in which Pascal, 47, plays a hardened survivor of a devastating global pandemic, the Chilean-born actor was perhaps best known for his memorable role in season four of Game of Thrones, where he played Oberyn Martell. But over the years, Pascal has also appeared in other popular TV shows, including Narcos and The Mandalorian.

In 2022, Pascal teamed up with Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which is where the popular new meme takes its inspiration.

In it, Cage plays himself with a few small tweaks: He’s a washed-up, down-on-his-luck movie star whose personal and professional lives are both falling apart. That’s when a mysterious offer from a wealthy super fan named Javi Gutierrez (Pascal) comes his way: Cage can earn $1 million in just a matter of days — and all he has to do is go to Javi’s private estate in Majorca, Spain and be a guest at his upcoming birthday party.

Cage accepts the strange offer and winds up becoming unlikely BFFs with Javi, but before the trip is over, it takes a few surprising (and dangerous) turns.

The memes that are now circulating feature a clip from the movie in which Cage and Pascal are driving along a coast in Majorca when they slowly turn to look at each other. Both men are experiencing two wildly different emotions: Cage is giving off one of his steely glares, and Pascal is wide-eyed and grinning back at him.

The hilarious juxtaposition of both men’s faces is now being used to describe various situations where two people might not be on the same page about things.

In others, TikTokers have been using it to convey a feeling of either surprise, happiness or disappointment.

So far, the meme has been used countless times on TikTok, but something tells us that it’s just the beginning now that Pascal has become a new fan favorite.

