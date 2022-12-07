Where does Aaron Judge's contract with the Yankees rank among MLB's highest paid players?

Aaron Judge is returning to the Bronx with a much bigger bankroll.

The reigning American League MVP agreed to re-sign with the New York Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million, according to a baseball official with direct knowledge of the contract.

The official spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized and Judge needs to pass a physical.

Judge's contract is the biggest free agent deal in baseball history and gives him the highest average annual payout for a position player.

His total value trails only Mike Trout's $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels and Mookie Betts' $365 million pact with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but their deals were extensions.

Here's how Judge's record deal stacks up with the rest of baseball's highest-paid players? Here are the top contracts by total value and average annual value, per USA TODAY Sports' salary database and Cot's Baseball Contracts.

Aaron Judge broke the AL record for home runs in 2022, hitting 62.

Who is the highest-paid MLB player, by total value?

1. Mike Trout, $426,500,000 (2019-30)

2. Mookie Betts, $365,000,000 (2021-32)

3. Aaron Judge, $360,000,000 (2023-31)

4. Francisco Lindor, $341,000,000 (2022-31)

5. Fernando Tatis, $340,000,000 (2021-34)

6. Bryce Harper, $330,000,000 (2019-31)

Who are the highest paid players, by average annual value?

T-1. Max Scherzer, $43,333,333 (2022-24)

T-1. Justin Verlander, $43,333,333 (2023-24)

3. Aaron Judge, $40,000,000 (2023-31)

4. Jacob deGrom, $37,000,000 (2023-27)

5. Gerrit Cole, $36,000,000 (2020-28)

6. Mike Trout, $35,541,667 (2019-30)

Who has the highest AAV, by position

OF: Aaron Judge, $40,000,000 (2023-31)

OF: Mike Trout, $35,541,667 (2019-30)

OF: Mookie Betts, $30,416,667 (2021-32)

1B: Miguel Cabrera, $31,000,000 (2016-23)

2B: Marcus Semien, $25,000,000 (2022-28)

3B: Anthony Rendon, $35,000,000 (2020-26)

SS: Carlos Correa, $35,100,000 (2022)

C: J.T. Realmuto, $23,100,000 (2021-25)

DH: Shohei Ohtani, $30,000,000 (2023)

SP: Max Scherzer (2022-24), Justin Verlander (2023-24), $43,333,333

RP: Edwin Diaz, $20,400,000 (2023-27)

