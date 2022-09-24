Where did all the water go? Did the gas pumps run dry? Storm sets off a buying frenzy

Are Publix and Costco out of water? Have Florida gas stations run dry?

With the increasing drumbeat of a hurricane possibly heading our way, people made storm supply runs Friday afternoon and evening as the workweek ended with the state in the cone.

With the burst of demand, you might have seen water shelves empty by the time you got to your neighborhood supermarket.

As for gas, several stations near Interstate 75, just north of Alligator Alley had no gas Friday night for travelers heading to Broward County.

Empty shelves at a Miami area Publix on Friday evening.

What’s going on? Have we bought up all the hurricane supplies in anticipation of Ian?

Don’t worry. Yet.

Because of the sudden rush on supplies, and people buying so much in a burst of hurricane anxiety, the first layer of inventories did dip. But that doesn’t mean they’re not being replenished.

Grocery stores typically have enough water in their warehouses and just need to replenish the shelves at their stores.

And there are no reports of a serious gas shortage in Florida so far, even though some pumps are dry.

Some advice:

▪ Stock up on hurricane supplies, but also check what you have already.

▪ Buy only what you need.

▪ If a store is out of an essential item, ask when it will be restocked.

▪ Top off your gas tank now.