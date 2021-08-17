Where did Nita and Mukesh Ambani live before they moved to Antilia?

An 18-storey building in one of Mumbai’s most expensive neighbourhoods that they shared with Tina and Anil’s family was their more ‘modest’ accommodation

Mukesh Ambani (R), chairman of Reliance Industries, poses with wife Nita before a news conference in Mumbai September 21, 2008. Reliance Industries will start pumping natural gas from its deep-sea block early next year, putting India's most valuable firm on track to earn a quarter of its profit from oil and gas production, Ambani said. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe (INDIA)

Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia is perhaps the most famous private residence in the country. The 27-storey tower standing in the heart of one of the most expensive real estates in the world is also the second most valuable property after Buckingham Palace.

MUMBAI, INDIA - JUNE 6, 2011: Mukesh Ambani's house, Antilla Building on Altamount Road. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

This may seem like another lifetime but there was a time when Mukesh Ambani and his family were sharing their home with Anil Ambani. The two brothers who were being groomed to take over their father Dhirubhai Ambani’s empire had a public falling out after his death in 2002. The Reliance empire was split down the middle. Over the last 20 years, the fortunes of the two brothers have gone in diametrically opposite directions. While Mukesh Ambani has gone on to become one of the richest people in the world, Anil Ambani (by his own admission) has claimed to a UK court that his net worth was “zero”. Even though this may be tad far from the truth, Anil’s wealth has gone down considerably and he’s gone from being a billionaire to a millionaire.

Nita Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Foundation and wife of Mukesh Ambani Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, poses in front of a hut during a "Reliance Bij - Bharat India Jodo" campaign at Salarpur village, south of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS)

Before they moved into Antilia in 2011, Mukesh Ambani and his family lived in the same building as Anil Ambani and his family. The two brothers have a lot of respect for their mother Kokilaben who also lived here.

The two Ambani brothers shared a building – yes, an entire building – called Sea Wind. Unlike Antilia, Sea Wind is a considerably more modest building. Sea Wind is about 19 stories high and located in Cuffe Parade in the southernmost tip of Mumbai. It is not entirely clear how long the Ambanis moved here, but Sea Wind was the Ambani residence for a considerably long time. It was also the place that Dhirubai Ambani called home.

To be sure, Sea Wind is far more humble than Antilia. It doesn’t have any of the trappings of the new ultramodern home of Mukesh Ambani and his family but it is a considerably large place. Each member of the family had a sprawling floor all to themselves, including the kids but it pales in comparison to the luxurious Antilia. There are no high speed elevators, no rooms spitting snowflakes and certainly not enough garage space for 168 cars.

Today, Anil Ambani and his family live in Sea Wind. It is also where Kokilaben has chosen to stay over moving into Antilia.

