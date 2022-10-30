Where did new Marlins manager Skip Schumaker get his drive to succeed? Start with his high school days

Jordan McPherson
·8 min read

Mike Chapman saw the qualities early in Skip Schumaker.

Before his 11-year MLB baseball career, before being part of two World Series teams with the St. Louis Cardinals, before he became a quick riser in the front office and coaching ranks over the past five years, Schumaker laid the foundation for his success — and his ability to get the best out of those around him — on the fields at Aliso Niguel High School in Southern California.

Aliso Niguel was in just its second year of existence when Schumaker was a freshman, a fledgling program yearning for a player or two to step up and set the standard early.

Schumacker became that guy.

He was incredible on the field, hitting .492 over his four seasons there. Aliso Niguel went undefeated in the Pacific Coast League during Chapman’s senior year and he was a two-time All-State selection.

But when Chapman reflects on his time coaching a teenage Schumaker, he focuses on what happened away from game day.

“I can’t even tell you the number of times, regardless of whether we were doing a baserunning drill or an infield drill or if we were playing wiffle ball in the mud because the fields got shut down that I would say ‘Guys, you see what Skip’s doing? Just do it like that’ when it came to effort and professional approach,” Chapman said in a phone interview with the Miami Herald earlier this week. “If we were sitting in my classroom, going over charts and scouting reports and looking at pitching tendencies, whatever it may have been. He just approached every one of those things the right way. He was a guy you could lean on with good players behind him and be able to always point them in the right direction.”

Nearly 25 years since his high school days ended, Jared “Skip” Schumaker has reached the newest height of his baseball career.

On Tuesday, the Miami Marlins announced Schumaker as the 14th manager in franchise history (not including one-game stints by Cookie Rojas in 1996 and Brandon Hyde in 2011).

While there are a plethora of highlight moments from his time in the big leagues to draw on, the 42-year-old Schumaker generally finds a way to tie his success back to those early high school days.

“This is where it all started,” Schumaker said in 2016, according to the Orange County Register, during one of his trips back to Aliso Niguel to talk with the baseball team. “I was very lucky to have a good coach here. I wasn’t born with any great talent. I worked at it here in high school. If these kids pick up one thing, I did my job.”

Now, he is preparing for the latest job, one that very well might be an uphill climb. Schumaker is inheriting a Marlins team five years into a rebuild and still failing to get over the hump to the winning ways that the Marlins have been preaching about attaining and with which Schumaker is accustomed over his career.

“Delivering a winning, sustainable culture with the expectation of getting into the postseason is the next step for this organization and South Florida,” Schumaker said in a release announcing his hire.

Schumaker’s hiring came at the end of a nearly month-long managerial search process for the Marlins that included at least 10 in-person interviews.

He was one of four finalists for the post along with Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro, Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Yankees third base coach (and former Mets manager) Luis Rojas.

General manager Kim Ng and chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman interviewed the finalists. Ng and a select group of front office members handled the initial round of interviews.

Schumaker, 42, appeared to be a finalist from the start. His interview “wowed” the Marlins front office, and Miami identified him early as a possible successor to Don Mattingly.

In the press release announcing his hire, Ng cited three qualities that led them to hiring Schumaker: He was “an individual who had been a part of a winning culture,” his “reputation for tenacity and getting every ounce out of his ability” and his “leadership style, teaching skills and attention to detail.”

And while he’s in this position now, Schumaker initially wasn’t interested in coaching once he retired during spring training ahead of the 2016 season after initially signing a minor-league deal with the San Diego Padres. Sure, he had learned a lot being around the likes of Tony LaRussa and Dave McKay in St. Louis, but at that point, his focus was on his family. He had two kids — son Brody was 8 at the time, daughter Presley was 6.

“I knew I had a lot of information to give to players, but to be honest with you, I thought I had so much stuff to give to my son and high school kids in the area,” Schumaker said in a Q&A with The Athletic in 2018. “I wanted to be home with my family. I think the only time I thought this could really work is because it was close to home. I wouldn’t even consider a job that would uproot my family. If it was outside that hour-drive, I was out.”

Luckily for the Padres, San Diego was just about an hour away from Ladera Ranch, where the Schumakers live in the offseason.

And maybe no one was happier about that than then-Padres manager Andy Green.

Green was in his first year managing the Padres in 2016 when Schumaker signed that minor-league deal and eventually retired before playing a regular-season game with them. Schumaker stayed in org as assistant to baseball operations before joining Green’s staff in 2018 as first base coach.

“To find somebody who’s going to passionately convey the message and the fine details of the game, it’s harder than you think,” Green said in 2018 of Schumaker, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, “because most people end up brushing them aside at time. … Coaches tend to get complacent. That’s not gonna happen with him. He’s going to be on it all year long.”

Those characteristics were on display during his playing career.

It began at Aliso Niguel High and then at the University of California Santa Barbara, where he tied the single-season program record for hits (100) while batting .400 as a junior before being selected in the fifth round by the Cardinals in the 2001 MLB Draft.

“He was a great player for us,” former UC Santa Barbara coach Bob Brontsema said. “He was undersized and there’s some challenges in that type of stuff, so the mindset was always ‘Hey, can he make it to the big leagues?’ I know he had the talent to do it, but sometimes you don’t get the opportunity based on certain things.”

And then in the big leagues, where he carved out an 11-year playing career — eight with the Cardinals (2005-2012), one with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2013) and two with the Cincinnati Reds (2014-2015) — as a second baseman and outfielder. He was never the headliner on his team, but understood how to adapt to his role. He hit .278 with 28 home runs, 284 RBI and 416 runs scored over 1,149 regular-season games. The biggest hit of his career, though, was his go-ahead RBI double against Roy Halladay in the first inning of the Cardinals’ 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series en route to a World Series.

“I only know the way I grew up and the way I am, which is a little more intense than maybe the normal person,” Schumaker said in the 2018 San Diego Union-Tribune story. “That was the only way and I knew I needed it. If I had stepped off the gas even a little bit, I would have never gotten to Triple A, let alone the big leagues. I had to keep going.”

It continues in his post-playing career. After six years with the Padres — two as an assistant to baseball operations (2016-2017), two as first-base coach (2018-2019) and two as an associate manager to then-manager Jayce Tingler (2020-2021) — he returned to the Cardinals and served as first-year manager Oli Marmol’s bench coach.

“He’s a teacher, he understands and appreciates the fundamentals of the game, which we value here,” Marmol said about choosing Schumaker as his bench coach, according to The Athletic. “The guy is super detailed, very organized, which in that role you have to be.”

Those qualities he has shown his entire baseball life will be paramount as he heads to Miami.

“The sky’s the limit for him,” Chapman said. “I’ve never been around a person that worked harder and took things more seriously.”

Latest Stories

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Kaiden Guhle a silver lining for Canadiens in rebuilding season

    This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc