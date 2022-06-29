Here’s where to find deals on movie tickets around the Charlotte area

Charlotte's movie theaters are back in business

With inflation playing a starring role in everyone’s finances these days, Charlotte-area movie theaters have summer series and ongoing discount deals that can play supporting roles.

Along with free loyalty rewards memberships where purchases add up to deals like a free movie ticket or popcorn, there also are paid memberships with additional savings.

For example, Charlotte’s new art house Independent Picture House has annual memberships for $60, or $40 for seniors and free for students. Membership includes $3 off tickets and two free popcorn or sodas.

And, the largest cinema chain in the world, AMC, has a paid tiered benefits membership, AMC Stubs.

That includes discounted tickets with free membership with purchases that add up to free movies and concessions; yearly premiere membership of $7.50 that waives online ticket fees, plus free popcorn and soda upgrades; and A-List memberships costs $19.99 month. That includes up to three movies a week, free online reservations, free popcorn and soda upgrades, plus 10% off food and drinks.

Some theaters also offer senior, student and military discounts.

Beyond loyalty programs, here are other deals this summer and year-round at Charlotte-area movie theaters:

▪ AmStar 14 Mooresville, 206 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville: Summer Kid’s Flix — $5 includes ticket, popcorn and soda for second-run movie titles at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Super Saver Tuesday — discounted tickets on all shows. Cost is $8.95, according to the website.

▪ Ayrsley, 9110 Kings Parade Blvd., Charlotte: Discount Tuesdays — $5 tickets, $5 popcorn and soda combo. Weekend Early Bird — $5 tickets on shows before noon on Saturdays and Sundays.

Story continues

▪ Cinemark, 9630 Monroe Road, Charlotte: Early bird before 1 p.m. Discount Tuesdays, military discount (Charlotte location), Seniors Day (Salisbury location, Innes Street Market, 305 Faith Road).

▪ Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas, 5336 Docia Crossing Road, Charlotte: $5 Tuesdays, Kids Summer Movies.

▪ NCG Cinema — Monroe, 1911 Dickerson Blvd., Monroe: Free kids summer movies August and September, with one movie each week.

▪ Regal, several theaters: Tiered Regal Unlimited movie subscription starting at $18. Summer Movie Express — $2 family movies first show Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Regal Value Days — Every Tuesday, Regal Crown Club members can get discounted movie ticket prices and 50% off popcorn.