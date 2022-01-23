Here’s where to find up-to-date info on COVID spread across Mecklenburg and NC

A surge in the spread of COVID-19 variant omicron has led to a spike in infections, hospitalizations and in demand for coronavirus tests across North Carolina.

For up-to-date information on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and vaccination rates across the state, visit the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID dashboard online at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.

To view Mecklenburg County’s seven-day positivity rate, visit the county dashboard at https://www.mecknc.gov/covid-19/Pages/Home.aspx.