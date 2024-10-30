Where do the Dallas Cowboys rank on national NFL power rankings?

After a 30-24 loss the San Francisco 49ers in week 8 of the NFL season the Dallas Cowboys have fallen in most power rankings.

The Dallas Cowboys fell 30-24 to the San Francisco 49ers coming out of their bye week to drop their second straight game and the fourth in their past six games.

Where do the Cowboys fall on national power rankings after back-to-back losses?

Todd Archer, ESPN

There aren’t many options, considering how the Cowboys approached the offseason. Kendricks is the Cowboys’ leading tackler, and he has missed a game, which might say something about how the defense has played. When he was out, the Cowboys were misaligned far too many times in a 38-point loss to the Lions. He is the defense’s quarterback and has been as reliable as any defender Dallas has.

Ranking: No. 20

Staff, Bleacher Report

It wasn’t supposed to be like this for the Dallas Cowboys. This was a team that was supposed to repeat as NFC East champions. Make a deep playoff run. Win Jerry Jones another Super Bowl.

Instead, the Cowboys are a 3-4 afterthought in the NFC that has been savaged by injuries on defense and can’t run the ball a lick on offense. The NFL’s most anemic ground game managed less than three yards a carry against the 49ers, and the Dallas defense was blitzed for a 21-0 third quarter that Dak Prescott couldn’t dig the Cowboys out of.

Ranking: No. 22

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

They just aren’t a good team right now. The offense is too limited and the defense isn’t physical enough. This team is a mess.

Ranking: No. 20

Connor Orr, Sports Illustrated

This defense was stomped out in the second half. It’s hard to imagine the Cowboys held a lead at one point in this game before George Kittle bullied through a handful of defenders and set up a physical touchdown run. On the Kittle touchdown, a hard legal pick hammered home the point. Dak Prescott majored in turnover-worthy plays and was a few dropped picks away from having one of his worst games in quite some time.

Ranking: No. 22

Eric Edholm, NFL.com

The Cowboys are below .500 and two-plus games out of first place in the NFC East. Even their Week 7 bye couldn’t freshen them up sufficiently to earn a win in San Francisco. They showed effort on both sides of the ball in the first half but were overtaken in the third quarter, with Dak Prescott throwing a bad pick and the defense allowing three touchdowns. Though Dallas made it interesting late, it wasn’t enough. At 3-4, the margin for error is very small now.

Ranking: No. 21

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

The Cowboys’ defense is lost without Micah Parsons (ankle), and they just don’t make enough clutch plays vs. the run or pass, which led to the disaster in San Francisco. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have been game to play catch-up mode well, but the comebacks needed are getting too big.

Ranking: No. 20

Diante Lee, The Ringer

Stop me if you’ve heard this story before: The Cowboys played a legitimate contender and couldn’t run the ball or get any stops on defense. Dak Prescott felt the walls closing in around his team and turned the ball over multiple times in ways that exacerbated the very problems he was looking to solve.

Ranking: No. 19

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk

Inspired by Trevon Diggs, Jerry Jones will have a new food item to sell at the next home game.

Ranking No. 21

Cody Williams, FanSided

Particularly after watching three-plus quarters of the 49ers just wearing down the Cowboys, there needs to be a definitive direction in Dallas. And frankly, I don’t see how one could look at the results and think that direction should be anything but soft selling.

Ranking: No. 21

Matt Johnson, Sportsnaut

That should be all she wrote for the Dallas Cowboys. Once again Dak Prescott put up an admirable effort in garbage time to nearly pull off the comeback, then Dallas imploded all over again. Dallas has always had the same problems in recent years and they’ve just never been fixed. Coming off another loss on the national stage, it’s probably becoming evident to Jerry Jones that he’ll never see the Cowboys win a Super Bowl again.

Ranking: No. 20