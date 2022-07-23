From Where the Crawdads Sing to Uncoupled: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment

·8 min read

Going Out: Cinema

Where the Crawdads Sing
Out now
Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones heads to the swamplands of North Carolina to star in this adaptation of the hit mystery novel by Delia Owens about an abandoned girl who grows up in the wilderness and is later accused of murder. Features new music from Taylor Swift.

All Light, Everywhere
Out now
Winner of the US documentary special jury award at Sundance, All Light, Everywhere unpicks the unspoken biases inherent in any filmed point of view. Is a CCTV camera simply a neutral observer? How about a police body camera? Turns out, neutrality is very much in the eye of the beholder. Essential viewing.

Satyajit Ray season
To 31 August
The BFI has put together a veritable banquet of a season dedicated to the work of the genius that is Satyajit Ray, the most celebrated Indian film-maker of all time. Catch films from the season at London’s Southbank and on tour across the UK.

Notre-Dame on Fire
Out now
Director Jean-Jacques Annaud (The Name of the Rose) tackles the confounding true story of how one of the most famous and beloved historic buildings in the world was nearly burned to the ground in April 2019. Filming took place in the Notre-Dame lookalike cathedral at Bourges. Catherine Bray

* * *

Going Out: Gigs

Royal new wave … Baby Queen.
Royal new wave … Baby Queen. Photograph: F Boillot/REX/Shutterstock

Y Not? festival
Pikehall, Derbyshire, 29 to 31 July
The headliners may be dominated by men with guitars – Stereophonics on Friday, Courteeners on Saturday, Blossoms on Sunday – but there are some gems on offer at this east Midlands festival. Baby Queen (above) brings bolshie pop to the main stage, while emo-pop practitioners Pale Waves and R&B maverick Kelis own the second stage.

Lady Gaga
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, 29 & 30 July
Having returned to the dancefloor via 2020’s sixth album Chromatica, Gaga’s pop party was cruelly curtailed by the pandemic. Two years later and she finally gets to air the likes of Rain on Me and Stupid Love in gargantuan stadiums, adding them to a stellar back catalogue of uplifting anthems. Michael Cragg

Joey DeFrancesco Trio
Ronnie Scott’s Club, London, 27 & 28 July
Hammond organs still make soulfully thrilling jazz – especially as played by the Philadelphia-raised multi-instrumentalist and accompanist to David Sanborn and Van Morrison. His driving basslines and storming chordwork have been rousing crowds for three decades. John Fordham

The Site of an Investigation
Royal Albert Hall, London, 28 July
In a Proms season notably short on new works, the London premiere of Jennifer Walshe’s symphonic snapshot of the contemporary world stands out. With Walshe herself as the solo vocalist, this takes in everything from micropollution to artificial intelligence, the perils of Facebook to interplanetary colonisation. Andrew Clements

* * *

Going Out: Art

Cardboard Gothic: Damsels, Demons and Heroes
Strawberry Hill House, London, to 14 September
The imagination of 18th-century author Horace Walpole is brought to life in miniature tableaux by Pollock’s Toy Museum. Walpole dreamed up the first gothic novel, The Castle of Otranto, in his neo-medieval home Strawberry Hill. This exhibition returns his fantasy to the house in a painted paper haunting.

Space Popular: The Portal Galleries
Sir John Soane’s Museum, London, to 25 September
The design duo have created a collection of “portals” that open on to virtual journeys in time and space. It suits this museum built in the Regency era, with mirrors that make it bigger inside than outside. The Doctor Who Tardis and JK Rowling’s Platform 9¾ feature in this fantasy travel show.

Edinburgh Art festival
Various venues, 28 July to 28 August
The visual component of Edinburgh’s festival season offers a huge variety of art from Tracey Emin and Lynsey MacKenzie to the skeleton of murderer William Burke. There are site-specific installations all over the old and new towns, special commissions and a host of gallery shows. The 200-year-old Union Canal gets a special focus.

Lindsey Mendick: Off With Her Head
Carl Freedman Gallery, Margate, to 28 August
This funny, fantastical artist makes exuberant, luscious and monstrous ceramic sculptures. She also creates polemical pictorial works that range boldy across history to salute maligned women such as Anne Boleyn, Diana, Princess of Wales and even the mythological Medusa. An imagination overflowing with snakes and lustreware makes Mendick an artist to watch. Jonathan Jones

* * *

Going Out: Stage

Whistle Down the Wind
Watermill theatre, Newbury, to 10 September
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Jim Steinman’s rock musical is revived by Watermill’s brilliant band of actor-musicians. It’s a curious work about a grieving young teenager who becomes convinced the man hiding in the family barn is Jesus.

Chasing Hares
Young Vic, London, to 13 August
Sonali Bhattacharyya’s new play is set between the UK and West Bengal and is about a factory worker on the brink of rebellion. Directed by Milli Bhatia (Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner). Miriam Gilinson

Sharon Eyal and L-E-V: Dark in the House
Bold Tendencies, London, 28 July
Eyal’s brand of club-influenced choreography, with its androgynous bodies and dystopian mood, is a great fit for Bold Tendencies, the programme that takes place in the concrete surrounds of a Peckham multistorey car park. Eyal’s company performs a mix of works, including some UK premieres. Lindsey Winship

Patti Harrison
Soho theatre, London, 25 to 30 July; Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh, 3 to 15 August
The inveterate scene-stealer (see: memorable roles in Shrill and Tim Robinson’s I Think You Should Leave) brings her mesmerically bizarre but invariably brilliant comic timing and ridiculous pop-culture parodies to London and, next month, the Edinburgh fringe to London and, next month, the Edinburgh fringe. Rachel Aroesti

* * *

Staying In: Streaming

Oh, those Russians … Elle Fanning (right) in The Great.
Oh, those Russians … Elle Fanning (right) in The Great. Photograph: Gareth Gatrell/Hulu

The Great
27 July, 10pm, Channel 4
Elle Fanning returns as 18th-century Russian empress Catherine – who has recently usurped her husband, Peter III (Nicholas Hoult), as leader – for a second series of this boldly anachronistic, unashamedly inaccurate and wildly entertaining period drama. Just don’t treat it as a history lesson.

Under the Banner of Heaven
27 July, Disney+
Based on the horrific 1984 murders of Brenda Lafferty and her baby daughter, this latest addition to the true-crime drama avalanche is both a grisly police procedural and a damning portrayal of Mormon fundamentalism. Daisy Edgar-Jones is Lafferty; Andrew Garfield plays the conflicted detective in charge.

Surface
29 July, Apple TV+
The perfect life that isn’t quite as perfect as it seems might feel like an overdone concept in TV drama, but this thriller – starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw as a woman piecing together her apparent suicide attempt – takes the standard combination of glossy aspiration and terrifying manipulation to a particularly dark and twisty place.

Uncoupled
29 July, Netflix
Another New York romp from Sex and the City creator Darren Star. It follows Michael (Neil Patrick Harris), freshly dumped by his husband of 17 years and determined to get back out on the dating scene – still-crippling heartache invariably in tow. RA

* * *

Staying In: Games

As Dusk Falls
Out now, Xbox, PC
A road-trip thriller in which your branching decisions affect who lives and dies, among other bits. The painted art style is eyecatching, too.

Live a Live
Out now, Switch
A remake of a rather obscure 1994 game by Square, released for the first time outside Japan, this role-playing classic is a kind of Cloud Atlas situation that follows seven stories across different time periods. Keza MacDonald

* * *

Staying In: Albums

Sean Nicholas Savage – Shine
Out now
The prolific – this is his 15th album in 14 years – Canadian singer-songwriter and Solange collaborator teams up with Mac DeMarco on the typically lo-fi Shine. Meandering and strangely beautiful, songs such as recent single Streets of Rage showcase the 36-year-old occasional model’s rare talent.

Rico Nasty – Las Ruinas
Out now
Released in 2018, the off-the-cuff Smack a Bitch from the Maryland rapper perfectly encapsulated her sound, fusing jagged rock riffs, head-knocking beats and unbridled rage. That continues on this new mixtape, the follow-up to 2020’s major label debut Nightmare Vacation. Singles Black Punk and screamo anthem Intrusive are as unapologetic as ever.

Jack White – Entering Heaven Alive
Out now
Three months on from the release of his fourth solo album, Fear of the Dawn, Jack White is back with its follow-up. While that collection tapped into the musical polymath’s weirder, more prog-leaning tendencies, the strip-backed Entering Heaven Alive slows the pace right down, as on the pretty, piano-assisted Help Me Along.

She & Him – Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson
Out now
With a career peppered with cover versions, be it their two Christmas collections or 2014’s Classics, it’s perhaps no surprise that Zooey Deschanel and M Ward’s seventh album tackles one of music’s greatest songwriters. Their version of Wouldn’t It Be Nice is tweeness personified. MC

* * *

Staying In: Brain food

Mad Tracey from Margate
26 July, 7pm, Sky Arts
Featuring self-shot camcorder footage from the late 90s, this intimate portrait of Tracey Emin provides an unguarded account of the artist known for her self-probing works. A fascinating insight into a talent on the brink of stardom.

My Mother Made Me
Podcast
Writer Jason Reynolds and his mother Isabell host this delicately beautiful four-part series exploring motherhood and how the parent-child relationship shifts through the years. From shopping in Costco to hitting the casino, their discussions are far-ranging and fruitful.

Hew Locke: Let’s Make Something Positive
Tate YouTube
Creator of the 2022 Tate Britain commission, The Procession, artist Hew Locke explores the inspirations behind his vibrant and sprawling installation in this mini-documentary. Based on the idea of nationhood, Locke unpacks his use of colonial symbolism. Ammar Kalia

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tempest fighter jet heralds a new dawn for the British defence industry

    With a flying prototype for a sixth-generation warplane to replace the Eurofighter Typhoon given the green light, speculation has grown over whether Japan will be welcomed into the project.

  • Doug Mitchell, former CFL commissioner and Calgary lawyer, has died at 83

    Douglas Mitchell, a former Canadian Football League player who went on to become commissioner of the league as well as a prominent Calgary lawyer and community leader, died on Wednesday at the age of 83. Mitchell played briefly in the CFL with the B.C. Lions and Hamilton Tiger-Cats and later went on to serve as league commissioner for five years in the 1980s. He also spent time on the league's board of governors, as a representative of the Calgary Stampeders, as well as many other accomplishment

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Redemption at stake for Canada's Moh Ahmed entering 5,000m at athletics worlds

    Moh Ahmed is always wanting more — he's certainly never one to become complacent. It's what makes him great and has allowed him to blaze a historic long-distance Canadian trail throughout his career. It's also why he was frustrated at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., after his 10,000-metre event. Ahmed finished sixth on Sunday. He's finished sixth in the event a number of times now, including at last summer's Olympics and the last worlds in Doha. He was visibly annoyed by his p

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • The Battle of Ontario is back, don’t take the bait Leafs fans

    The Senators have had an eye-catching offseason, trading for Alex DeBrincat and signing Claude Giroux in free agency. Ottawa fans have wasted no time in trolling Leafs loyalists about the strength of their top six.

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid

  • Kirby in a new sweet tooth game

    Kirby fans are going to be extremely happy, a new game is coming after not even one year from the latest game series.

  • Lyles celebrates 25th with cruise through world qualifying

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles celebrated his 25th birthday Monday by running the fastest time in 200-metre qualifying at world track and field championships, a 19.98-second romp that he punctuated by playfully wagging his finger at the six other sprinters straggling behind. Lyles, last year's Olympic bronze medallist, was part of a cavalcade of the world's best sprinters — including 100 champions Fred Kerley and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and 18-years-old Erriyon Knighton —

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t