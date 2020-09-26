Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 4 on ESPN

It seems as if Miami has become appointment viewing for ESPN's "College GameDay."

The Hurricanes make their second appearance on the show in as many weeks after beating a ranked Louisville team on the road in Week 3. This week, it's No. 12 Miami (2-0) that will play host to incoming rival Florida State (0-1), which is not only recovering from an upset loss to Georgia Tech, but is also without first-year coach Mike Norvell, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

All eyes will likely be on Miami's new stud quarterback D'Eriq King, who completed 18 of 30 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns in the 47-34 romp over then-18 Louisville. He'll face counterpart James Blackman, who completed 23 of 43 passes for 198 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the Seminoles' 16-13 loss to the Yellow Jackets in Week 1.

That said, Florida State has had two weeks to prepare for Miami, while the Hurricanes spent Week 3 preparations for Malik Cunningham and Louisville's high-octane offense. Will the extra time off help FSU as it aims for its win in this rivalry since 2016?

Here's everything you need to know about "College GameDay" as it visits Florida State at Miami.

Where is 'College GameDay' location for Week 4?

Location: Coral Gables, Fla.

Saturday's episode of "GameDay" will be the eighth Florida-State Miami matchup featured on the show — tied for the third-most all-time behind Alabama-LSU (11), Ohio State-Penn State (10) and tied with Florida-FSU (10) and Florida-Tennessee (10). It will be the first time the show visits Miami since 2017, when the seventh-ranked Hurricanes beat No. 3 Notre Dame 41-8.

Good news for the Hurricanes, who make their 23rd appearance on "GameDay": They're 7-0 when playing host, including 3-0 against the Seminoles. In all, they're 5-2 against Florida State on "GameDay," and 14-8 all-time.

Florida State, meanwhile, makes its 35th appearance on "GameDay," going 17-17 all-time heading into Saturday's game. They are 2-5 against rival Miami when both are featured on the show, and 7-8 all-time as the visiting team.

'College GameDay' schedule on ESPN

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Start time: 9 a.m. ET

The "College GameDay" crew of Rece Davis, Desmond Howard and David Pollack will preview Week 4's college football action live from Miami, though it's uncertain whether that will be on Miami's Coral Gables campus, outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., or somewhere else in Miami. Lee Corso, whose health is at greater risk should he contract COVID-19, has to this point set up a remote office in his home.

This week, Kirk Herbstreit will not be on the physical set; he will broadcast both "College GameDay" and the Miami-FSU game from his home due to an "abundance of caution" after coming in contact with the coronavirus. Herbstreit said he has tested negative for the disease twice.

Hey guys-wanted to update you on this weekend. I came in contact with the virus this week while in Nashville, so because of that, I’ll be on @CollegeGameDay and calling FSU-Miami from home. Tested negative, trying to be as safe as possible. See you tomorrow-let’s enjoy some CFB! pic.twitter.com/bXuhpwjaMj — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 25, 2020

The game will be broadcast on ABC with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

"GameDay" will almost certainly move to SEC country in Week 5, with potential sites including Tuscaloosa, Ala. (No. 10 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama) and Athens, Ga. (No. 8 Auburn at No. 4 Georgia).

Week Matchup Location Guest Picker Corso's Headgear Outcome 2 No. 1 Clemson at Wake Forest Winston-Salem, N.C. Chris Paul Clemson 37-13 3 No. 17 Miami at No. 18 Louisville Louisville, Ky. Bill Murray Miami 47-34 4 Florida State at No. 12 Miami Coral Gables, Fla. Stugotz Miami TBD

Who is the guest picker on 'College GameDay' for Week 4?

"GameDay," which typically waits till later in the week to announce its celebrity guest picker, brought on Jon Weiner as its guest picker. Weiner — known professionally as Stugotz — is best known for his work on the "The Dan Le Betard Show," based in Miami.

Florida State at Miami odds

Sports Insider lists Miami as an 11.5-point favorite over the Seminoles. Sporting News' Bill Bender has the Hurricanes winning 31-19 and covering the spread.