Where is college football being played in 2020? A state-by-state look at the FBS

The 2020 college season continues to be a fluid situation because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

COVID-19 concerns contributed to four of the 10 FBS conferences canceling their season in 2020, but the Big Ten is back in for 2020. The only conferences not playing are the Mountain West, Mid-American Conference and Pac-12, which make up 40 of the FBS schools.

That leaves 90 of the 130 schools still in. The ACC, American Athletic Conference, Big 12, Conference-USA, SEC and Sun Belt, along with a few independents, are playing.

What does that mean for the college football landscape? Here is a state-by-state look at who is in — and out — for 2020.

2020 college football season by state

Below is a state-by-state look at which FBS schools are playing in 2020. Texas has the most programs still playing with 12, followed by North Carolina and Florida with seven apiece. Ohio and California have the most programs out with seven each.

STATE IN OUT TOTAL Alabama 5 0 5 Arizona 0 2 2 Arkansas 2 0 2 California 0 7 7 Colorado 0 3 3 Connecticut 0 1 1 Florida 7 0 7 Georgia 4 0 4 Hawaii 0 1 1 Idaho 0 1 1 Illinois 2 1 3 Florida State ACC Schools not playing in 2020 Colorado Pac-12 Indiana 3 1 4 Iowa 2 0 2 Kansas 2 0 2 Kentucky 3 0 3 Louisiana 5 0 5 Maryland 2 0 2 Massachusetts 1 1 2 Michigan 2 3 5 Minnesota 1 0 1 Mississippi 3 0 3 Missouri 1 0 1 Nebraska 1 0 1 Nevada 0 2 2 New Jersey 1 0 1 New Mexico 0 2 2 New York 2 1 3 North Carolina 7 0 7 Ohio 2 6 8 Oklahoma 3 0 3 Oregon 0 2 2 Pennsylvania 3 0 3 South Carolina 3 0 3 Tennessee 4 0 4 Texas 12 0 12 Utah 1 2 3 Virginia 3 1 4 Washington 0 2 2 West Virginia 2 0 2 Wisconsin 1 0 1 Wyoming 0 1 1

Schools still playing in 2020

A look at the 90 FBS schools still playing in 2020. Schools are listed in alphabetical order with their conference:

SCHOOL CONFERENCE Alabama SEC Auburn SEC South Alabama Sun Belt Troy Sun Belt UAB C-USA Arkansas SEC Arkansas State Sun Belt Florida SEC Florida Atlantic C-USA Florida International C-USA Illinois 2 1 3 Florida State ACC Schools not playing in 2020 Colorado Pac-12 Miami ACC South Florida American UCF American Georgia SEC Georgia Southern Sun Belt Georgia State Sun Belt Georgia Tech ACC Illinois Big Ten Northwestern Big Ten Notre Dame ACC/Ind Indiana Big Ten Purdue Big Ten Iowa State Big 12 Iowa Big Ten Kansas Big 12 Kansas State Big 12 Kentucky SEC Louisville ACC Western Kentucky C-USA Louisiana Sun Belt Louisiana Tech C-USA Louisiana-Monroe Sun Belt LSU SEC Tulane American Navy American Maryland Big Ten Boston College ACC Michigan Big Ten Michigan State Big Ten Minnesota Big Ten Mississippi State SEC Ole Miss SEC Southern Miss C-USA Missouri SEC Nebraska Big Ten Army Independent Syracuse ACC Rutgers Big Ten Appalachian State Sun Belt Charlotte C-USA Duke ACC East Carolina American N.C. State ACC North Carolina ACC Wake Forest ACC Cincinnati American Ohio State Big Ten Oklahoma Big 12 Oklahoma State Big 12 Tulsa American Pitt ACC Temple American Penn State Big Ten Clemson ACC Coastal Carolina Sun Belt South Carolina SEC Memphis American Middle Tennnessee State C-USA Tennessee SEC Vanderbilt SEC Baylor Big 12 Houston American North Texas C-USA Rice C-USA SMU American TCU Big 12 Texas Big 12 Texas A&M SEC Texas State Sun Belt Texas Tech Big 12 UTEP C-USA UTSA C-USA BYU Independent Liberty Independent Virginia ACC Virginia Tech ACC Marshall C-USA West Virginia Big 12 Wisconsin Big Ten

Schools not playing in 2020

A look at the 40 schools that have canceled football season in the fall in 2020. Schools are listed in alphabetical order with their conference: