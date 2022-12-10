Where to celebrate Kwanzaa, Hanukkah around Kansas City in 2022

Joseph Hernandez
·4 min read
GENARO MOLINA/LOS ANGELES TIMES

The holidays bring everyone together, no matter what you’re celebrating. Looking for local Hanukkah or Kwanzaa celebrations in Kansas City? We’ve got you covered.

Check out our list below and if we missed one, let us know at kcq@kcstar.com. Looking for Christmas events and other winter things to do? We’ve got those here.

WHAT IS KWANZAA AND HANUKKAH?

Kwanzaa is a celebration observed by many African Americans from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 every year. It’s a celebration of their culture, heritage and values. People who celebrate Kwanzaa honor these seven principles, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture:

  • Umoja, or Unity: To strive for and maintain unity in the family, community, nation, and race.

  • Kujichagulia, or Self-Determination: To define, name, create and speak for themselves.

  • Ujima, or Collective Work and Responsibility: To build and maintain community together and solve the community’s problems.

  • Ujamaa, or Cooperative Economics: To build and maintain their own stores, shops and other businesses and to profit from them together.

  • Nia, Purpose: To make their collective vocation the building and developing their community to restore their traditional greatness.

  • Kuumba, or Creativity: To always do as much as possible to leave their community more beautiful and beneficial than how they inherited it.

  • Iman, or Faith: To believe with their hearts in their people and the righteousness and victory of their struggle.

Hanukkah — or Chanukah — is a Jewish celebration that lasts eight days. This year, it lasts from Dec. 18 to Dec. 26.

The holiday commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem after the Maccabean Revolt during the Second Century B.C. According to the Talmud, the Jews in the Temple believed they witnessed a miracle. Even though they believed they only had enough oil to keep the menorah’s candles burning for a single day, the flames continued for eight days.

The heart of the festival is the daily lighting of the menorah. Each menorah has a center candle and that is used to ignite the other eight — one for each day of the celebration. Families often exchange gifts and eat foods that are cooked in oil like latkes and round jelly-filled donuts called sufganiyot to remember the original eight day miracle.

KWANZAA ON 18TH AND VINE

The National Black United Front of Kansas City is hosting its 41st annual Kwanzaa celebration from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31.

Located at The Gem Theater on 1601 E. 18th St., join Kansas City in a mass celebration featuring musical and theatrical performances, presentations, an African market, a giant Kwanzaa kinara installation and more.

VIRTUAL KWANZAA CELEBRATION

The Mid-Continent Public Library has put together a Kwanzaa presentation for Dec. 10. Hosted by Brother John Anderson, viewers will learn about the rich history of the holiday.

It’s a free event scheduled to start at 10 a.m. You can register for the event here or go to their Facebook page, where they will stream the event.

HANUKKAH GLOW PARTY

The Jewish Federation of Kansas City is hosting its annual glow party on Dec. 18 at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park. From 3-5 p.m. enjoy games, crafts, food and a blacklight dance party, hosted by DJ Stann.

Tickets are $5 per family and you’ll have to register online here by Dec. 16.

LIGHT UP THE NIGHT

Leawood City Hall lights up the giant gumball menorah at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 19. Leawood mayor Peggy Dunn will be joined by community members to light it.

Celebrate after the lighting with music and glow sticks. You’ll be also be able to celebrate by getting a gumball from the shamash gumball dispenser, enjoying sufganiyot and a firetruck gelt drop.

It’s free for everyone to attend, but you can RSVP and donate ahead of time here.

CHANUKAH ON ICE

Skate around and celebrate the holidays at The Ice at Park Place in Leawood on Dec. 18. From 4:30-6 p.m., skate around the rink to Chanukah-themed music before they light the menorah.

It’s free for all to attend, but it’ll cost $11 to rent ice skates.

