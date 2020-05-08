Where the Cast of 'Too Hot to Handle' Is Now

From Esquire

Netflix is on a binge of its own releasing a handful of irresistible reality shows like The Circle and Love is Blind. And the latest player invited to this reality party is Too Hot to Handle, which dropped on April 17. In this dating show, singles are put to the test to see if they can create meaningful relationships without becoming physical. If they resist temptations, they're rewarded, but if they give in to temptation, the powers that be deduct money from their $100,000 communal prize. It's extremely cringe-y and embarrassed of itself, but still very watchable if your brain needs a break.

Since the show came out, it became wildly popular and fans were left wondering where everyone was at since filming wrapped nearly a year ago. Like Love is Blind, Netflix created a remote reunion episode for the show's host, Desiree Burch, to ask castmates all of our burning questions. The episode covered some of the show's biggest scandals and even included a proposal. Here's where the the cast of Too Hot to Handle is now, and more importantly, who is still together.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Francesca Farago

Where she is now: The biggest rule-breaker of the group spends her time now split between Vancouver and Los Angeles. She told Esquire that her and Harry are still in a relationship, but quarantining is currently keeping them apart. “We've been looking online at how we can sneak around this and find a way to cross the border to hang out,” Farago said. “It's been very, very difficult.” Although distance is keeping them apart, the two recently took the next steps by getting engaged via Zoom during the remote reunion episode. She still models and launched an ethical and biodegradable label, Farago the Label, which is available for pre-order.

Story continues

Chloe Veitch

Where she is now: The 21-year-old still lives in Essex, UK and works as a model.

Rhonda Paul











Where she is now: Rhonda still lives in Atlanta and is the owner of PureLuXX, a jewelry brand. She and Sharron have split due to distance, but she told The Sun that she has now happily rekindled things with an ex.

Nicole O’Brien











Where is she now: The only cast member to hail from Ireland, Nicole now lives in London. The University College Cork alumna is a self-proclaimed public figure and influencer.

Haley Cureton











Where is she now: Haley lives in Jacksonville, Florida and attends the University of North Florida where she is no longer a member of a sorority.

Kelz Dyke











Where he is now: The six-foot-six accountant of the show resides in London where he plays for the London Warriors, an American football team based in South London.

Harry Jowsey











Where he is now: Originally from Australia, Harry has moved to LA since the show wrapped and he has a clothing brand called Naughty Possums. We also dug up his contestant profile on Heartbreak Island from 2018, another bathing suit reality show, so we’re happy he was able to finally find love with Francesca and can leave reality shows in the past.

David Birtwistle











Where he is now: The sweet Brit is a fitness and nutrition coach, founder of performance coaching company Endeavor Life, and a Nike Training ambassador.

Matthew Smith











Where he is now: Matthew has relocated to LA from Colorado where he is COO of Dream Katchers Enterprise, a branding agency. He also serves as president of brand M8W, and he is an actor.

Sharron Townsend











Where he is now: Similar to some of his castmates, Sharron works as a model. He also has a few minor acting credits, too, like in Creed II and more recently in Fetty Wap’s “Fresh and Clean” music video.

You Might Also Like