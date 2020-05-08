Where the Cast of 'Too Hot to Handle' Is Now
Netflix is on a binge of its own releasing a handful of irresistible reality shows like The Circle and Love is Blind. And the latest player invited to this reality party is Too Hot to Handle, which dropped on April 17. In this dating show, singles are put to the test to see if they can create meaningful relationships without becoming physical. If they resist temptations, they're rewarded, but if they give in to temptation, the powers that be deduct money from their $100,000 communal prize. It's extremely cringe-y and embarrassed of itself, but still very watchable if your brain needs a break.
Since the show came out, it became wildly popular and fans were left wondering where everyone was at since filming wrapped nearly a year ago. Like Love is Blind, Netflix created a remote reunion episode for the show's host, Desiree Burch, to ask castmates all of our burning questions. The episode covered some of the show's biggest scandals and even included a proposal. Here's where the the cast of Too Hot to Handle is now, and more importantly, who is still together.
Francesca Farago
always been you.. @harryjowsey♥️
A post shared by TOO HOT TO HANDLE (@francescafarago) on Apr 23, 2020 at 12:02am PDT
Where she is now: The biggest rule-breaker of the group spends her time now split between Vancouver and Los Angeles. She told Esquire that her and Harry are still in a relationship, but quarantining is currently keeping them apart. “We've been looking online at how we can sneak around this and find a way to cross the border to hang out,” Farago said. “It's been very, very difficult.” Although distance is keeping them apart, the two recently took the next steps by getting engaged via Zoom during the remote reunion episode. She still models and launched an ethical and biodegradable label, Farago the Label, which is available for pre-order.
Chloe Veitch
I learned to love myself, respect myself and to emotionally connect myself. I’ve been on so many rollercoasters. And the only way is up from now. You can say I am a new person.. for the better! Love yourself QUEENS❤️
A post shared by Too Hot To Handle- Chloe (@chloeveitchofficial) on Apr 3, 2020 at 9:24am PDT
Where she is now: The 21-year-old still lives in Essex, UK and works as a model.
Rhonda Paul
A post shared by Too Hot To Handle-Rhonda Paul (@imrhondapaul) on Nov 21, 2019 at 11:18am PST
Where she is now: Rhonda still lives in Atlanta and is the owner of PureLuXX, a jewelry brand. She and Sharron have split due to distance, but she told The Sun that she has now happily rekindled things with an ex.
Nicole O’Brien
This quarantine malarkey is doing my head in.
A post shared by Too Hot To Handle- Nicole (@nicole.ob) on Mar 31, 2020 at 12:03pm PDT
Where is she now: The only cast member to hail from Ireland, Nicole now lives in London. The University College Cork alumna is a self-proclaimed public figure and influencer.
Haley Cureton
A post shared by Too Hot To Handle - Haley (@haley.cure) on Apr 23, 2019 at 5:13pm PDT
Where is she now: Haley lives in Jacksonville, Florida and attends the University of North Florida where she is no longer a member of a sorority.
Kelz Dyke
I won the votes, check the ballot. . . . . . . #unitedants #unitedants🐜 #ants #ants🐜
A post shared by Too Hot To Handle - KELZ ✨ (@kelechidyke) on Mar 1, 2020 at 4:47am PST
Where he is now: The six-foot-six accountant of the show resides in London where he plays for the London Warriors, an American football team based in South London.
Harry Jowsey
As Valentine’s Day approaches it’s a good time to think about relationships and how it’s two people coming together to solve problems you wouldn’t have if you were just single 🤔
A post shared by Too Hot To Handle - Harry ⚡️ (@harryjowsey) on Feb 3, 2020 at 7:03pm PST
Where he is now: Originally from Australia, Harry has moved to LA since the show wrapped and he has a clothing brand called Naughty Possums. We also dug up his contestant profile on Heartbreak Island from 2018, another bathing suit reality show, so we’re happy he was able to finally find love with Francesca and can leave reality shows in the past.
David Birtwistle
I don’t know if anyone remembers but about this time last year, I took a month off social media randomly... . Tomorrow, you’ll find out why 😉 . #actionsreflectpriorities
A post shared by Too Hot To Handle - David (@david.birtwistle) on Apr 9, 2020 at 9:22am PDT
Where he is now: The sweet Brit is a fitness and nutrition coach, founder of performance coaching company Endeavor Life, and a Nike Training ambassador.
Matthew Smith
I’d invite you inside my mind, if I felt you could survive it.
A post shared by Too Hot To Handle - Matthew✨ (@matthewstephensmith) on Feb 27, 2020 at 10:00am PST
Where he is now: Matthew has relocated to LA from Colorado where he is COO of Dream Katchers Enterprise, a branding agency. He also serves as president of brand M8W, and he is an actor.
Sharron Townsend
Gotta be thankful in your best and worse times. The worse will bring out your best...And at your best it could be worse. • • • • 📸: @carlitosm_21 • • • #MaleModel #HandsomeBlackMen #Modeling #BrandAmbassador #MensFashion #MensStyle #StylishMen
A post shared by Too Hot To Handle -Sharron🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@sharrontownsendofficial) on Jan 23, 2020 at 11:48am PST
Where he is now: Similar to some of his castmates, Sharron works as a model. He also has a few minor acting credits, too, like in Creed II and more recently in Fetty Wap’s “Fresh and Clean” music video.
