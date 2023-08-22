Where are the Canada wildfires and is it safe to travel?

(Nikki Goyer via REUTERS)

Nearly 30,000 homes across Canada have been ordered to evacuate as hundreds of wildfires continue to rage in parts of the country.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre has revealed that the nation is having its worst wildfire season on record.

Experts say that climate change is causing increased hot and dry weather, which in turn fuels wildfires by drawing more and more moisture out of the ground.

Here is a look at which areas of Canada are currently fighting wildfires and whether it is safe to visit.

Where are the wildfires in Canada happening?

Canada’s worst wildfires are happening in its Northwest Territories.

A state of emergency has been declared for British Columbia, while Yellowknife and West Kelowna have received evacuation orders.

Talking about the evacuation order, British Columbia’s emergency management minister has said they “cannot stress strongly enough how critical it is to follow evacuation orders”.

Bowinn Ma added: “They are a matter of life and death, not only for the people in those properties, but also for the first responders who will often go back to try to implore people to leave.”

Is Canada safe to visit at the moment?

The worst of the wildfires are impacting the Northwest Territories and British Columbia. So, it wouldn’t be advised or safe to visit these areas right now, especially given the evacuation orders in place.

The UK’s Foreign Office (FCDO) has updated its advice for Canada in the wake of the current situation, saying that wildfires are “highly dangerous and unpredictable” and that “the situation can change quickly”.

For those who are already in the affected regions, the FCDO says they should be cautious and stay up to date on the latest via social media and local press.

As for those who are planning to travel to Canada, the Foreign Office says travellers should contact their holiday company or accommodation provider to check that the area they’re travelling to is not affected, and to have “appropriate insurance”.