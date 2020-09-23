'How do they do it where you came from?': Trump echoes racist attack on Ilhan Omar and claims AOC is 'crap'

Donald Trump launched more racist attacks on two minority female House members during a campaign rally on Tuesday night. (AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump launched a racist attack on one black female Democratic congresswoman and said another female congresswoman deals in a “line of crap" as he rallied supporters in Pennsylvania.

The president’s election strategy to secure a second term is almost exclusively about rebuilding the coalition that pushed him to victory four years ago. That means he has been sowing racially tinged warnings about Democrats and “rioters” and “anarchists.” He now trails the former VP by only about four points in the Keystone State as he has turned to a “law-and-order” message and stepped up his racial rhetoric.

“How do they do it where you came from?” he said mockingly while referring to Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who was born in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

He also launched an attack on her during a campaign rally in her home state on Friday night, saying if Mr Biden is elected, he will set off a “flood” of Somali refugees and others from the “worst” places on Earth into their state. Mr Biden, however, has no such plan.

One of Ms Omar’s House “squad” colleagues, New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is an increasingly influential voice in Democratic circles. She even appeared Sunday with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to discuss how the party would proceed with trying to delay or block Mr Trump’s coming conservative nominee to replace liberal icon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

Some sources say Ms Ocasio-Cortez gets under the president’s skin. He channels any annoyance into getting loud boos from his rally crowds.

In Moon Township near the Steel City, Mr Trump claimed AOC is “not a good student.”

He alleged she is “not good at anything.”

Then came a new attack line that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

“But she's got a good line of crap, I'll tell you that,” he said. "She's got a hell of a lot. You know, she's radical left."

The president almost daily tires to tie Mr Biden, considered center-left most of his nearly 50-year Washington career, as beholden to the progressive wing of his party.

For her part, Ms Ocasio-Cortez has called Mr Trump “unfit for office” and said he has committed “potentially law-breaking behavior.”

Read more

Trump mocks Biden for wearing a mask: 'What was the plastic surgery for?'

‘The microphone is a microscope’: Woodward reveals his wife forced him to release Trump tapes

'Sobering and stunning': Dr Fauci warns against surging Covid cases as death toll reaches 200,000 and Trump remains silent

Obama: Ousting Donald Trump is about ‘whether or not our democracy endures’

Trump, Biden fight to define campaign's most pressing issues