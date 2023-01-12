This is where to buy Selena Gomez's butterfly phone case from

Instagram @selenagomez

Selena Gomez has slowly been making her way back to Instagram after a four year hiatus, after taking time away from the app for her mental health. And as part of her return, she's shared a selfie with her very cute lavender butterfly phone case, and it's safe to say everyone is obsessed with it, including us.

In 2019 Selena revealed she had deleted the Instagram app after finding the negative comments left on her page "depressing", telling WWD getting rid of the app helped her mental health.

Whilst her Instagram hasn't been shut down, it appears to have been run by her team, up until 2nd January this year, when it appears Selena herself started posting. Throughout the last two weeks she's been sharing pictures with her friends and family, including fellow celebs Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.

Yesterday (11th January) Selena celebrated her return to Instagram with a selfie taken on a phone with a lavender butterfly phone case. Selena's Instagram was full of comments from fans asking where the case was from.

Well, we've done some digging and the phone case is from American brand Urban Sophistication, created by sibling duo Neta and Elad Yam. The brand, also a favourite of Dua Lipa's, specialises in unique phone cases and apparel.

Selena's phone case is the Lavender Butterflies Dough Case and is currently available for £57.

It fits iPhones 11 through to iPhone 13 Max and according to Urban Sophistication it feels like a memory foam mattress. We're sold.

And it turns out Urban Sophistication are just as big Selena fans as the rest of us, as they featured the image of Selena on their Instagram, thanking everyone for tagging them in her image.

They captioned the image: "Woke up to 19732 notifications of y’all tagging us in the comments of this pic 💜💜💜🦋🦋🦋🫠🫠🥹🥹and the only thing that can top a selfie of @selenagomez with the case is all of you💜."

Story continues

Urban Sophistication also offers a variety of different cases with this super spongy design including pink hearts, dolphins, and strawberries. So cute!

You Might Also Like