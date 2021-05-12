Where to buy PS5: Restock updates at Game and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Alex Lee
·11 min read
&lt;p&gt;Desperate for a new console?&lt;/p&gt; (iStock/The Independent)

Desperate for a new console?

(iStock/The Independent)

Update: Game is expected to have a massive drop at 9am this morning. Read on for more information.

The PS5 has been out for over six months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.

The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately, with scalpers leading the charge.

Availability of the PS5 isn’t likely to improve until later in the year thanks to the global shortage in semiconductors due to increased demand for electronics. Some reports even suggest that the Suez Canal blockage could have contributed to even more delays to stock.

“The pace of the improvement in the supply chain will gather throughout the course of the year,” said Jim Ryan, Sony’s CEO, to The Financial Times. “By the time we get to the second half of [2021], you’re going to be seeing really decent numbers indeed.”

April was a terrible month for PS5 drops. Retailers are apparently working hard to source more and hopefully May will be better. Rumours are suggesting that this week (commencing 10 May) is when Argos, Game, Amazon, Very and John Lewis will all restock PS5. Read on for more potential dates and the times they’re expected to drop.

On 27 April, a stock checker Twitter account tweeted that Argos expected PS5s to hit warehouses on 4 May and 6 May and be distributed into stores over the weekend, with them going live on its site on 11 May. Stock arrived promptly on 11 May and more is rumoured to drop over the coming days.

Several websites and Twitter accounts that track PS5 availability have their fingers on the pulse. In the months ahead, Sony expects the situation to improve, and hopefully shelves will start filling up nicely. We’ll also be updating this page regularly whenever we hear exactly when retailers will be stocking up once again.

When will PS5 restock in the UK?

  • Game: Out of stock. More rumoured to drop 11 May and 12 May between 9am and 10am

  • Smyths Toys: More stock is due to arrive this week

  • Argos: Out of stock. More rumoured to drop 12 May between 1am and 5am

  • Currys PC World: Out of stock – sign up for the PS5 VIP pass draw. Codes sent out 10 May

  • Amazon: Out of stock. More rumoured to drop between 12 May and 19 May between 8am and 9am

  • Very: Out of stock. More rumoured to drop from 12 May between 9am and 1pm

  • Tesco: Out of stock

  • John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock. More rumoured to drop between 11 May and 13 May between 7am and 9am

  • BT: Out of stock

  • EE: Out of stock

  • AO.com: Out of stock. More arrived last week and was snapped up immediately

  • Asda: Out of stock. More rumoured to drop between 14 May and 21 May

Where to buy PS5 in the UK

Every retailer had seemingly been impacted by the shipment delays last month, as it was a pretty dry April for PS5 restocks across the board.

Twitter tipsters are suggesting that during May we’ll see a double drop of PS5 consoles at most retailers to cover last month and this month. Each shop has a different schedule for when they will drop the PS5 on their websites, and below we’ve rounded up all the major ones, along with the best ways to get a console when they do end up arriving.

Argos – Stock became available at Argos on 10 May at around 3am but it sold out within a few hours. You can still add the console to your trolley but when you try to checkout, you won’t find any in stock at any store – near or far. More is rumoured to drop between 1am and 5am on 12 May. Keep checking back because you could still bag the PS5 from Argos. If you’re struggling to get one, the iOS and Android app are known to perform better than the retailer’s website.

Smyths Toys – Smyths had a drop on 29 April and all stock sold out within an hour. Well done to those who got one. The disc PS5 should be arriving sometime this May.

Game – Expect a drop within the hour as stock is expected to go live at 9am this morning. While there’s no new stock at the moment, Game has just updated its pages with an expected drop date for various PS5 bundles on 27 May. That’s a while away, but at least we’ve got something to look forward to. When there is a drop, Game usually puts new items up on its website between 9am and 11am. All the bundles mysteriously disappeared from Game’s website on 27 April, however.

AO – AO had an unexpected drop on 5 May, but they were all snapped up within the hour. More stock is expected to drop later this month.

Currys PC World – Currys PC World doesn’t have any stock at present but you can sign up for the retailer’s PS5 VIP priority pass lottery. If selected, you will have 72 hours to buy the console using a unique code. Codes went out on 10 May, so check your inboxes now.

Amazon – Amazon was rumoured to have a small drop of PS5 consoles in mid-April but that didn’t appear. Like other retailers, stock may potentially arrive in May, so it’s worth keeping an eye out this month. Amazon is the most reliable site in terms of its ability to handle large numbers of people, so we shouldn’t have any Argos-like crashing snafus. Rumours are suggesting that Amazon will restock from 12 May between 8am and 9am.

Very – Fans were told to expect a new drop of PS5 shipments in the third week of April, but, again, this didn’t materialise. Rumours are suggesting that the PS5 will restock at Very from 12 May between 9am and 1pm.

John Lewis & Partners – Again, there’s no word on when John Lewis & Partners will get another batch, but at the start of April a Twitter tipster suggested that the retailer had a bunch of consoles in storage and was waiting for a specific unknown date to put them on sale. Rumours are suggesting that John Lewis will have a drop between 11 May and 13 May between 7am and 9am.

How much is the PS5?

The PS5 disc edition costs £449.99, while the PS5 digital edition is cheaper at £349.99. The standard PS5 is the exact same price as the new Xbox series x – conveniently also out of stock in most retailers. But the Xbox series s (the all-digital edition of the Xbox series x) is cheaper than the PS5 digital edition, costing just £249. If you want more information on the differences, you can read our comparison of the Xbox series x and PS5.

Bundles are expected to arrive soon, with Game having revealed that a range will drop on 27 May. You can pre-order a PS5 bundle with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sony’s pulse 3D wireless headphones for £606.96. Mysteriously, these have now disappeared.

When was the PS5 released?

The PS5 was released on 19 November in the UK and sold out instantly. Some of the people who pre-ordered the console on Amazon found themselves greeted with not a shiny new PS5, but a bag of grain, a grill or some cat food instead. Despite being out for more than six months now, the PS5 is still extremely difficult to find.

Can you play PS4 games on the PS5 and is the PS5 backwards compatible?

Yes! The overwhelming majority of PS4 games are playable on the PS5. You’ll be able to download any games you bought through the PlayStation store on your PS4 and have them play on the PS5. If you’ve got the disc edition of the PS5, you’ll also be able to insert your PS4 discs into the PS5 and play them that way. Obviously, because there’s no physical disc slot on the digital edition of the PS5, you won’t be able to play your PS4 discs on it.

Best PS5 accessories

Whether you’re still waiting for your chance to get your hands on a PS5, or you managed to get one in a recent drop, we’ve tested and reviewed everything from the best wireless gaming headsets to the best gaming keyboards. We’ve rounded up a few of our favourites below.

Best wireless gaming headset: Razer blackshark V2 pro: £177.97, LaptopsDirect.co.uk

Razer
Razer

Thanks to Razer’s offering, you don’t have to spend £300+ on a wireless gaming headset to get excellent in-game sound. Aimed at esports players, the headset offers superb directional audio and a superbly clear microphone ensuring your team communication is completely unimpeded.

It comes with impressive built-in noise cancellation, leaving you to concentrate on the in-game audio, and its memory foam cushions are gentle on delicate ears. While it’s plug and play with both PS4/5 and Nintendo Switch (docked), the headphones really come to life on PC with THX spatial audio where virtual surround gives you a good idea of where your enemies are lurking in supported games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Doom Eternal.

There’s not too many THX-supported games, and the feature isn’t present on console, but the audio quality is still good and the comfort is there, so this remains an excellent mid-range headset for those who play multiplayer on PC and PS4.

Buy now

Best gaming headset under £100: Razer Blackshark V2 + USB soundcard: £99.99, Razer.com

Razer
Razer

Fans of the original Blackshark headset, released by Razer in 2012, should get excited about the remastered V2, which was released just last month. The V2 takes everything its predecessor mastered – amazing audio, superior mic clarity, supreme sound isolation, premium comfort – and enhances it, truly making this the gamer’s gaming headset.

For the audiophiles, the V2 offers a huge depth of customisation, from the 50mm drivers that allow individual tuning for highs, mids and lows to the soundcard and advanced mic controls that finetune the pick-up area and eliminate background noise so that you can deliver your burns loud and clear.

But the real USP is undoubtedly the superior features that come with Razer’s partnership with THX – the movie-standard audio company of George Lucas fame. Not only does this deliver a lifelike and realistic 360 degrees of sound, but you are able to create “profiles” for your favourite games. You can adjust the settings to your liking, down to the finest detail, to ensure you are able to pinpoint and track your enemies – allowing you to turn up softer sounds without overpowering the louder ones, like picking up footsteps during a chaotic firefight – while the surround sound ensures you won’t lose any of the immersive environment sounds. In layman's terms, you hear sounds exactly where you’d expect to hear them.

That’s not to say this isn’t a great headset whether you’re on your 14th hour of Apex (which they truly are built for), roaming a vast RPG or simply listening to music or watching a video – the audio quality is top-notch. And if that doesn’t sell it to you, the lightweight design (the whole thing comes in at just 240g) and memory foam cushions suit both professional esports players who play for long periods of time as well as on-the-go audiophiles.

The V2 is the brother of the V2 X (£62.90, Razer.com), which, with much of the same features bar the soundcard and THX spatial audio, is two-thirds of the price, making for a great entry-level headset.

Buy now

For more on the PS5, why not check out our review of the PS5, or our round-up of the best game consoles of 2021?

