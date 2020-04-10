Where to buy paint online during the coronavirus lockdown

Photo credit: Martin Poole - Getty Images

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown and self-isolation continues at home, a lot of us are looking to update our spaces and embark on some painting and decorating projects. But given that shops are closed (even with the exception of hardware stores being listed as 'essential', these are not easily accessible given social distancing measures) many of us are left asking the same question, 'where can I buy paint online?'



You'll find some retailers and paint manufacturers are currently experiencing knock-on effects as a result of coronavirus, with issues including limited supplies, logistical issues and increased product demand.

If you're looking for the best places to buy paint online, whether it's interior paint for walls and ceilings, kitchen or bathroom paint, or garden paints, see a list of retailers – and the types of paint available to buy – below.

Designer Paint

Designer Paint is still making deliveries for online orders, and is following the advice of Public Health England. Designer Paint offers the widest choice of paints online based on colour, finish and surface. Brands include Dulux Heritage, Rust-Oleum, Little Greene, Graham & Brown, Farrow & Ball and many more. Please note, delivery lead-times are being affected due to operational constraints.

Wickes

Wickes is still selling paint online. Depending what time you visit the website, you may encounter a queuing system which requires you to wait before being allowed to browse. We had to queue for 27 minutes at lunchtime during the week, but in the morning during the weekend we didn't have to queue at all. Either way, once you're through and able to browse, we found most paints to be in stock and available to order for home delivery, including interior wall & ceiling paint, furniture & cupboard paint, and undercoats and primers. Brands include Dulux, Sandtex, Ronseal, and Wickes' own-brand paint. Additionally, there is a 2 for £20 mix & match offer currently online.

Dulux

Currently, you cannot buy paint from Dulux as they have temporarily suspended all new orders. A statement from the company reads: "Due to an exceptional volume in demand, we’ve taken the decision to suspend taking any new orders to allow us to manage the fulfilment of existing orders safely at this time."

Amazon

You can buy a range of paints from Amazon – if you know what you're specifically looking for, search for it to see the available sellers, as while there is a good range of top brands including Dulux, Ronseal, Rust-Oleum and Johnstone's, these are limited in areas. You can shop house paints, wall paints and more, and please note, you may have to wait longer for delivery.

eBay

Although not a huge range, you'll be surprised by what you can find on eBay, so do have a look if you're after a particular type of paint as you may be in luck. For example, Crown wall paint and Dulux wall & ceiling paint were all available to buy.

John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis stocks two paint brands – The Little Greene Paint Company and Designers Guild. With a good range in stock, both testers and full pots are available to buy.

Graham & Brown

Paints are still available to order from Graham & Brown, and there's currently a limited '20% off everything' deal too. There are currently no reported delivery delays.

B&Q

DIY and hardware retailer B&Q sell an extensive range of paint, however, at the moment the chances of buying any are extremely limited. For example, you are currently unable to buy and wall and ceiling paint. We have seen some paints on sale, but again, this is extremely limited – some tins of Ronseal shed and fence wood treatment is available to buy.

B&Q has been listed as an 'essential' retailer following the government's lockdown rules, giving the store permission to remain open, in line with Public Health England advice. Stores remain closed to customers for browsing and purchasing, but the B&Q website remains open with a limited contact-free Click+Collect service. Graham Bell, B&Q's CEO, said in a recent statement: "We are working on our home delivery service to enable us to provide a fuller product range."

Homebase

You can still buy paint online at Homebase – and a good range is still available, though some paints are excluded. Homebase's own-brand emulsion paint appears to be in good supply and there's currently a 3 for 2 offer as well. There's also a good selection of paints to buy from Crown, Farrow & Ball and Dulux.

Wilko

Wilko's stores and website remains open, however, all paints are currently unavailable to buy online. A website message reads: 'Sorry, our paint is currently unavailable, but we're working hard to replenish stock as quickly as we can. Check back soon for updates.'

For the time being, the only solution is to see what paints are available in Wilko's stores (Wilko falls under the 'essential' hardware store category). Of course, please note that under government guidance, 'you should only leave the house for very limited purposes', and if for shopping, it should be for basic necessities, for example food and medicine, which must be as infrequent as possible.

Very

If you're undertaking upcycling projects and are looking for some Rust-Oleum furniture paint, spray paint and glitter/shimmer, then Very has a good range in stock online, all available for home delivery.

Argos

Argos stocks two paint brands – Johnstone's (wall & ceiling paint and shed & fence paint) and Rust-Oleum (furniture paint). Although there's not a huge choice of paint brands, all paint products are in stock and available for home delivery.

Farrow & Ball

You can still make orders at Farrow & Ball online (but their showrooms are temporarily closed). Please note, you may have to wait a little longer for delivery. Farrow & Ball said on their website: "Our website and online ordering system are operating with extended lead times of approximately 14-21 days as our delivery and Customer Services team are currently experiencing very high levels of demand. We appreciate you bearing with us."

Little Greene

You can still buy paint from Little Greene, and all products are in stock. Please note that you'll have to wait 3-5 days for delivery.

Crown

Online orders are still being accepted for Crown Paints. An updated statement reads: 'Please note, due to unprecedented demand, the current estimated delivery time for orders via our website is up to 10 working days.'

Annie Sloan

Online orders are still being processed for chalk paint and wall paint at Annie Sloan, but there are some delays. A statement on the website reads: "The Annie Sloan Warehouse is open and operating a reduced workforce during the Covid-19 outbreak. Please note due to a high demand of orders and couriers experiencing delayed services, please expect a long delay in the delivery of your online order of 7-10 days."

Lick Home

New home decor brand Lick Home is selling paint online, which can be delivered directly to your door. There's a carefully curated list of just 49 paint colours, and if you're wanting to test out colours, you can get free delivery on £1 paint samples.

Screwfix

You can find selected paints on Screwfix (primers, decking paint, masonry etc.), many of which are for contact-free click and collect, but very few are available for delivery. Brands include Dulux Trade, Dulux Easycare, Leyland, Zinsser and No Nonsense.

"During this time, we’ve reduced our range across this category. You may find a larger number of our products are unavailable," a message on the Screwfix website reads.

