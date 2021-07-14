Where to buy lookalikes to Olivia Rodrigo’s vintage pink Chanel suit

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It’s brutal out there for folks trying to find affordable lookalikes to Olivia Rodrigo‘s vintage Chanel suit from her recent visit to the White House.

In case you missed it, the Gen Z superstar — who continues to top charts with her debut studio album “Sour,” which was released in May earlier this year — met with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci on July 14 to encourage younger Americans to get their COVID-19 vaccines. Her appearance comes as vaccinations rates across the U.S. have stagnated while infection rates among the unvaccinated continue to rise.

Such an important and professional event called for an important and professional ‘fit, and Rodrigo chose a pink, black and white Chanel tweed skirt suit from 1995 that quickly caught the eye of fashion lovers and #suitlivia fans alike.

suitlivia enters the west wing https://t.co/ijybwnBBRO — livies hq (@LiviesHQ) July 14, 2021

shout out to olivia rodrigo in this suit, got to be one of my favourite genders pic.twitter.com/zG9m0jV9Fw — mellie is minorly stuck (@livsvinyl) July 14, 2021

According to Vogue, the look is “a clever nod to the many First Ladies who have favored Chanel in the White House, most notably Jacqueline Kennedy.” She reportedly accessorized the vintage look with white Giuseppe Zanotti platforms (that are 50% off, just saying), Justine Clenquet earrings and a black Amina Muaddi purse.

Of course, vintage Chanel probably isn’t in the cards for most of #suitlivia’s biggest fans, so instead, we’ve rounded up a few affordable lookalikes to Olivia Rodrigo’s vintage pink Chanel skirt suit that you can buy. Take a look below:

This double-button pink plaid blazer dress can be worn as a mini dress or as a vintage-inspired oversized blazer. It’s available in sizes 14 to 20.

If you’re looking for a super affordable option, you can’t go wrong with this SheIn pink plaid mini skirt. It’s available in five additional colors in sizes XS to L.

Okay, sure, this doesn’t feature the cute pink plaid version of Olivia Rodrigo’s vintage pink Chanel skirt suit, but it’s a close runner up. This multi-color tweed plaid mini skirt comes with a matching blazer, but unfortunately, it’s sold out right now. Get it in sizes XS to XL.

This pink plaid and tweed skirt suit set is the best of Olivia Rodrigo’s vintage Chanel skirt suit look along with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s iconic white cape look from 2019. Get it on sale in sizes 2 to 24, though most extended sizes are sold out right now.

This textured A-line pink plaid skirt is probably the closest dupe to Olivia Rodrigo’s vintage Chanel suit, even without a matching jacket. Even better, it’s on sale. Get it in sizes 0 to 14.

This oversized sleeveless blazer and mini tennis skirt can be paired together or purchased separately. Both are available in sizes 2 to 12.

7. Cropped blazer and pants set in pink check , $74 (Orig. $102)

The cropped blazer and trousers in this set can be purchased separately or pair together for your ultimate look. This suit set is available in sizes 2 to 12.

