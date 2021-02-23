Where to buy Holly Willoughby’s blue floral dress

Holly Willoughby has turned to one of her favourite mid-priced brands for today’s outfit (The Independent )

Whether you’re personally smitten by her style or not, there’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’sThis Morning outfits have now become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and today’s look is no exception.

Following yesterday’s affordable Nobody’s Child dress (which retails for a rather purse-friendly £35), Holly’s opted for a high-end brand for Tuesday’s look, choosing a dress from popular independent label Rixo.

Since launching in 2015 as the brainchild of then-students Henrietta Rix & Orlagh McCloskey, Rixo has fast become the destination for those in search of a statement mid-price dress. Its signature style revolves around vintage detailing and vibrant mix-and-match patterns; Holly’s outfit today – a blue floral midi dress with a ruffled scoop neck collar – epitomises Rixo’s cool and highly covetable retro aesthetic.

Rixo’s latest venture is into the world of wedding dresses – earlier this month it debuted its first ever bridal collection, encompassing everything from veils to gowns.

With the recently unveiled lockdown roadmap indicating that ceremonies with up to 30 people present could take place as soon as May, Holly’s pick is a great one to bookmark for wedding guest dressing, too.

The material – a lightweight viscose – means that’s also an ideal staple dress for spring as the weather gradually warms up. But no matter what occasion may be, here’s everything you need to know if you want to get your hands on it – even if it’s just to wear around the house.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is the Juliette dress from fashion editor favourite Rixo, priced at £285.

With its open scoop neck, frill detailing and fun floral print, it’s a masterclass in spring dressing, and a worthy investment if your budget stretches.

Rixo

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist forThis Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regularThis Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine . “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.””

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her forThis Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.