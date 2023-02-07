Where can I buy Girl Scout cookies in Sacramento? Here’s how to find your nearest booth

Girl Scout cookie season is in full swing, and if you want to get your hands on a box of Thin Mints, Lemonades or whatever your favorite flavor may be, we got you covered on where to snag a box in Sacramento.

This year’s cookie season kicked off on Jan. 10 and runs through March 19.

The sales help contribute to young entrepreneurship development. When you buy cookies from a local troop, the money you spend stays in the neighborhood to help local girl scout troops, according to the Girl Scout website.

If you want to help back a local troop or just satisfy your sweet tooth, here’s where you can go:

Where can I get Girl Scout cookies in Sacramento?

This year, you can locate cookie booths in your area with your zip code on the Girl Scout Cookies Finder portal. You’ll get a list of locations in your area where you can purchase cookies from a booth. Each location provides information on when a troop will be selling and its hours.

Another way to find cookies is through the Scouts texting service program. Just text “Cookies” to 59618 and you’ll get information on ways to purchase.

Below are five locations where you can find Girl Scout cookies in Sacramento on Feb. 24. Hours vary for each location. A box generally costs $5 or $6.

New flavor

Raspberry Rally “the thin, crispy cookie is a ‘sister’ cookie to the beloved Thin Mints,” the Girl Scout news release announced.

This year at Girl Scout cookie booths you’ll notice the new flavor on display, as it was added to the cookie lineup for 2023.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.