Where to Buy Face Masks Online Today

COVID-19 could ultimately change the way we dress forever but, right now, those changes are most evident in the increasing quantity of cloth face masks for sale. Though not medical grade, cloth face masks with a cotton base can prevent wearers from potentially spreading the coronavirus. Knowing the virus can present asymptotically, taking proactive, protective measures have become more important than ever. In enclosed spaces like grocery stores, where human-to-human proximity is inevitable, a simple cloth face mask can make a world of a difference.

With everyone and their mother on the hunt for their own, reusable face mask have been selling out fast. While many brands are beginning to introduce their own lines of masks, it’s hard to know which are in stock, when they’ll restock, and how long they’ll stay that way — that’s where we come in.

Teen Vogue has rounded up 21 of the most fashionable cloth face masks you can buy online right now and perhaps the best part is that many of the companies that make them are donating masks and funds to those in need. Keep reading for our picks from brands like Reformation, Collina Strada, and more.

Purchasing a pack of these masks is a great way to support a sustainable, female-owned business during this tumultuous time. Reformation’s mask-making initiative began as a partnership with the City of Los Angeles to produce cloth face masks for essential workers but now they’re being sold online in packs of five for $25 or 250 for $1250. These reusable masks come with ties and are made from the brand’s signature sustainable textiles. There’s no telling what fabric yours will be made with but, knowing the brand, that’s the best kind of surprise.

5X Masks

$25.00, Reformation

These masks from luxe lingerie brand Araks are on the pricier side but they’re cuter than we ever thought any cloth face mask could be. Each is made from dense 100 percent cotton fabric and is equipped with adjustable ties that can be looped around your head or ears. Four of the five initial colorways are still in stock — you can get yours in black and pink floral, white and pink floral, black with small white polka dots, or plain and simple black fabric.

Protective Face Mask Sea Dot

$40.00, Araks

Etsy seller DetailsonDemand is in the business of selling face masks that blend perfectly with the cottagecore aesthetic. The breathable cotton masks are sold in four sizes (from adult Small to XL) and are currently available in eight covetable fabric choices. Fair warning: The brown and blue floral pattern might make you want to frolic through a meadow à la Julie Andrews in The Sound of Music.

100% Cotton Face Mask

$12.00, Etsy

The product description for this mask from Etsy seller SasswearShop may say it’s for raves and festivals, but its double-layered cotton design means it’ll function just fine as a preventative measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus. Available in packs of one or two, its holographic butterflies transform your favorite emoji into a rainbow-hued graphic you can wear. What’s not to love?

Butterfly Holographic Face Mask

$15.00, Etsy

We can’t imagine anyone would try to steal your face mask, but putting your name on it is still a fun way to make a pretty impersonal item your own. Etsy seller LamarieegiftsNY can spell out anything you’d like on her 100 percent cotton masks; and you can have it done in black, white, burgundy, gold, or rose gold. Design-wise, the masks feature two layers, a filter pocket, and ear loops made from soft and stretchy elastic. It’s no wonder they’re an Etsy best-seller!

Reusable Cotton Face Mask

$11.00, Etsy

In case you’d like to take your Tiger King obsession one step further, Etsy seller RevGuitarStraps has you covered with this protective cloth mask — a cotton fabric interior is lined with flannel fabrics for maximum comfort that range from tiger to giraffe prints. Its straps are made of flat elastic that will stay secure behind your ears. There’s even an option to add an embedded nose wire for $1.50 extra.

Giraffe Print Face Masks

$17.00, Etsy

Give Etsy seller ShopLocalTime the award for trendiest face masks on the market. Their reusable cotton masks are made from unworn tie-dyed t-shirts, meaning they’ll go perfectly with your [TikTok-inspired tie-dye sweatsuit](https://vm.tiktok.com/vAY6tP/). The masks are also reversible for a more subtle look — just flip yours around to reveal a solid cotton fabric!

Tie-Dye Face Mask

$12.00, Etsy

The Civil Mask from BlackStrap is the ideal cloth face mask for minimalists. Its simple black design includes dual-layer construction made of a breathable inner layer and a densely woven outer shell with moisture-wicking properties (so you won’t have to worry about fogging up your glasses while you wear it). To top it all off, each BlackStrap mask is made of entirely repurposed fabrics.

BlackStrap Civil Mask

$16.00, Dick's Sporting Goods

Activewear brand Onzie is using face masks to further its mission of mindfulness. The "Mindful Masks Assorted 2 Pack" includes two reusable masks of pre-assorted colors. Each mask is made from a multi-layer fabric called Full Flex Spandex, which is quick-drying, breathable, and protective. To bring social consciousness into the equation, Onzie is donating the proceeds from masks to healthcare workers across America through a donation to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

This one-size-fits-all cloth mask from Alice + Olivia is made from comfortable, breathable jersey fabric, and it happens to be covered with adorable cartoon cameos of the brand’s creative director, Stacey Bendet. Each cloth mask has two layers, allowing you to add a filter between them if you so desire. For every mask sold, Alice + Olivia is donating one to communities in need. Do bear in mind that orders placed in the near future are expected to ship on May 30.

Staceface Protective Face Mask

$10.00, Alice + Olivia

Thanks to their use of the same materials, Caraa’s face masks are as chic as its best-selling bags. The masks are sold in packs of five and boast a cotton interior lined on the outside with repurposed fabrics from the brand, and they’re completed with a moldable embedded wire at the nose bridge. Colors may vary, but judging by the ones shown on the website, they’re all certain to be stunning. Right now, the mask packs are available for pre-order to be shipped between early May and June 1, and Caraa will match every purchase with a donation to COVID-19 relief efforts in New York.

Mask Pack Purchase

$25.00, Caraa

Los Angeles Apparel’s three-packs of masks are the way to go if you’re looking for options. Made from 100 percent cotton and featuring a wire-fitted adjustable nose piece, they’re available in 32 different colorways — from tartan plaid to pink with purple trim that takes us back to our elementary school days. Plus, by purchasing the masks, you’ll help fund the brand’s efforts to provide masks to essential workers while providing living wages to the factory workers producing them.

3-Pack Cotton Mask

$30.00, Los Angeles Apparel

Leave it to Smoko to design a cotton face mask covered in little cups of boba tea. Not only is it cute but the mask’s interior features a pocket for a replaceable filter. Each is constructed with soft elastic ear straps and comes in two sizes, child and adult, to guarantee a perfect fit. Pre-order yours now to make sure it arrives as soon as possible!

Pearl Boba Tea Face Mask

$14.00, Smoko

Sold in packs of one, two, or four, Abacaxi’s cotton face masks are made from fabrics left over from previous collections. Though there’s no telling what color or print a given mask will be made from, they’re all guaranteed to be as vibrant as any of the brand’s signature bohemian garments. Each mask is hand-sewn with knit or elastic ear loops and a pocket on the inside for a filter. However, due to high demand, these masks won’t ship until after May 14.

Cotton Face Mask with Filter Pocket

$30.00, Abacaxi

From animal to floral prints, for $10, you can match your face masks with your clothing with AFRM's selection of reusable face masks. With adjustable ties, this face mask will fit most faces. They're on a waitlist now but will be back in stock pronto so make sure you add your email to the list.

Essential Face Mask

$10.00, AFRM

This five-pack of deadstock cotton masks is available in five unique colorways: the Solids pack, the Florals pack, the Linens pack, the Plaids and Stripes pack, and the smaller-sized Kids pack. For each pack purchased, Christy Dawn will donate five masks to those in need. Not sure what to do with four extra masks? Pop each one into a box with other goodies and send them to friends as stay-at-home care packages.

The Sustainable Mask

$30.00, Christy Dawn

Collina Strada’s Fashion Face Mask is certainly a splurge but it’s truly a work of art. Fastened with brightly-colored bows, each mask is made of deadstock materials left over from the brand’s previous collections. For every mask you purchase, Collina Strada will donate five to New York City healthcare workers. If $100 feels like way too much to spend on a mask, keep in mind that every order from Collina Strada’s website comes with a free one in yellow plaid or blue floral fabric. In other words, there’s never been a better time to invest in a rhinestone water bottle.

Fashion Face Mask with Bows

$100.00, Collina Strada

Los Angeles-based label Goodfight might be relatively new on the scene but its founders have been quick to devote their resources toward creating masks for those who need them most. For each mask you buy from the brand’s site, one will be donated to an L.A. institution in need of personal protection equipment. The mask itself is made of high-quality cotton twill with a built-in filter pocket that can be flipped upward to snuggly cover your nose thanks to an embedded wire.

MK-1

$30.00, Goodfight

If you’ve ever felt frustrated by a pair of underwear that seems too cute to hide under clothes all day, the Vintage Silk Mask from Courtyard LA is for you. The lingerie brand uses vintage silk, brocade, and elastic that would usually be reserved for upscale undergarments to create masks that are sure to be the centerpiece of any outfit. Thanks to an interior layer of cotton, they’re as effective as they are unique.

Silk or Brocade Covid Mask

$34.00, Courtyard LA

The Double Layer Loop Mask from Botanica Workshop stands out for its ear loops, which are made of a soft jersey fabric that will stretch without digging into your skin. The mask is made from organic cotton, includes a filter pocket, and features a flat shape intentionally tailored to fit small faces. For each one you buy, another will be donated to an essential worker in the northeast or downtown Los Angeles areas.

Double Layer Loop Mask

$15.00, Botanica Workshop

This sleek black mask from Boy Meets Girl was created in partnership with Survivor Corps, a grassroots organization devoted to survivors of COVID-19. It features everything you could want from a cloth face mask, from a continuous loop of elastic to fit all head sizes to a double-layer design with a side opening for a filter. For every mask purchased, Boy Meets Girl will donate a percentage of proceeds to nonprofit GLAM4GOOD's COVID-19 Critical Aid Fund.

Boy Meets Girl® x Survivor Corps Community Mask

$20.00, Boy Meets Girl

Copenhagen womenswear label Helmstedt makes some of the most whimsical clothing on the market so it only makes sense that its face masks are just as innovative. The Safety Mask is made from upcycled fabric from the brand’s spring-summer 2020 collection. Most colorways are sold out but, thankfully, the swirly purple satin Grape is still stocked and ready to ship. The cherry on top? The ear loops on the Safety Mask are covered with the same fabric as the rest of the mask, which makes it look more streamlined than those with plain elastic loops. Helmstedt is donating all profits from mask sales to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Safety Mask

$36.00, Helmstedt

