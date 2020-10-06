Stop Wasting Your Money — Here's Exactly Where to Find the Cheapest Halloween Candy This Year

From Good Housekeeping

Everyone knows the day after Halloween is the best day to buy candy, because all the stores have epic sales to clear shelves for Christmas decorations — but where can you score the best Halloween candy deals in time for all the Halloween festivities?

Below are the best deals from your favorite major retailers that offer the best prices on candies perfect for doling out to trick-or-treaters, and the tricks to get the most bang for your buck. The best tip to remember when it comes to finding the cheapest Halloween candy is to buy in bulk when you can. That way, you're saving more on each individual piece... and hopefully, have some left for you to snack on after Halloween is over. Here are your best bets:

Amazon

If you're an Amazon Prime member, take advantage of your two-day shipping. Make sure you're ordering from the actual candy retailer and not a third-party seller, which could be dangerous because it's not packaged to the company's same standards.

Candy to Buy:

Target

Don't overlook the $5-and-under section in the front of the store! Not only do they have under-the-radar deals on adorable Halloween decorations you didn't know you needed, but your local Target may also have some cheap candy in there, too.

Candy to Buy:

Walmart

Pay attention to the piece-count or pounds! While these variety bags cost around the same as others on the market, they're pretty varied in terms of how many candies you're getting. Leave no trick-or-treater behind, and make sure you're getting as many candies as possible.

Candy to Buy:

Sam's Club

These seasonal packs of fun-sized candy are perfect for trick-or-treaters, but don't skip the regular bulk section of the store! Don't be afraid to buy full-sized candy bars, especially if you don't get too many trick-or-treaters. You'll only have to give out one each and you'll be the coolest house on the street.

Candy to Buy:

Party City

Party City offers a three for $12 promotion on specially marked bags of fun-size Halloween treats — so those might be your best bargain if you want a variety of treats from a one-stop shop.

Candy to Buy:

Oriental Trading Company

Not only do they have good deals on 1000-piece assortments and novelty candy, Oriental Trading also has mini toys that make for a unique handout on Halloween night. Also, if you're looking for cute candy bags to give away at a party, you can find cute ones on their site in bulk.

Candy to Buy:





