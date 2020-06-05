Where To Buy Black-Owned Beauty Brands

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Buying from Black-owned businesses is just one of the many ways to show allyship. (Photo: Rawpixel via Getty Images)

Spending money on Black-owned brands is one of the easiest things you can do right now to support the Black community, in addition to educating yourself on the issues and donating to one of the many organizations supporting anti-racism and fighting inequality.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Buying from Black-owned businesses is a way of showing allyship by redistributing the wealth to close the racial wealth gap. If you’re a beauty junkie or skin care obsessive, Black-owned beauty brands are a natural place to start spending your dollars.

The beauty industry has a long history of overlooking women of color when it comes to creating products for different skin tones and hair types. Only recently have many mainstream beauty brands started offering inclusive shade ranges (and some still don’t, but at least they are finally getting internet shamed for it). There has also been a lack of diversity in the spokespeople and influencers who beauty brands choose to work with.

There are still only a few beauty brands owned by women of color, and the ones that exist aren’t always available at major retailers. But the good news is that the number of Black-owned beauty brands in the U.S. continues to grow. Many of them offer products that cater to the needs of women of color, as well as products that can be used by anyone and everyone — because Black-owned doesn’t have to mean Black-only.

You’re likely familiar with a few powerhouse brands like Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Pat McGrath Labs, but it’s worthwhile to browse the lesser-known Black-owned and indie beauty brands that can be found direct-to-consumer or from well-known retailers.

Story continues

In the end, it’s a small — but impactful — way to make a conscious effort to support the Black-owned businesses we need now more than ever.

There’s power in where you choose to spend your money. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up a guide on where to buy Black-owned beauty brands below.

Take a look:

BLK+GRN

Oui The People

Karen Young, the founder of Oui The People, was tired of seeing antiquated beauty ads aimed at selling products to women that would make them "flawless," "perfect" or "stop aging." She wanted to build a brand with effective, thoughtful products that help you feel great in the skin you’re already in. Oui The People offers shave and body care products like a stunning and sustainable gold single-blade razors, a body gloss made with squalene and oils, and a bikini line mask.



Shop the collection at Oui The People.

Rosen Skincare

Sephora

Scotch Porter

Briogeo

Brigeo was founded on the principle that you should treat your hair the same way you treat your skin — by nurturing it with ingredients that detoxify, hydrate and protect. We recommend the "Don't Despair, Repair!" hair mask as a good introductory product to the line.



You can also find Briogeo products at Sephora.

Ulta Beauty

Carol's Daughter

Lisa Price established her brand Carol's Daughter in 1993 in Brooklyn, New York, which is named after her mother. The brand, which can now be found at national retailers like Target, specializes in hair care and beauty products made with rare and natural ingredients, particularly products for natural hair, relaxed hair and textured hair. Choose from best-sellers like the Almond Cookie Shea Soufflé for dry skin and brand's cult-favorite Healthy Hair Butter.



Check out the full collection at Carol's Daughter.

Target

Beauty Bakerie

Related...

9 Complexion-Matching Makeup Brands Other Than Fenty Beauty

These T-Shirts Make A Statement And Support Black-Owned Businesses

Want To Support Black-Owned Brands? Here Are 10 Things To Buy Right Now.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.