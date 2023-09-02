Where is Buc-ee's expanding next? A look at the popular travel center chain's future plans
Buc-ee’s has cultivated a following larger than the travel center chain’s locations.
The loyal are drawn to the chain's plethora of food options and award-winning cleanliness.
The prospect of a new location has the power to bring hope to towns that are chosen for them.
The most recent location that opened in Tennessee in June boasts 120 fuel pumps, 24 electric car charging stations and a 74,000-square foot store filled with tasty treats and home goods.
"As Buc-ee’s expands across the country, we have remained committed to delivering the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products, and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South," Jeff Nadalo, Buc-ee’s General Counsel said.
Where is Buc-ee's opening new locations?
The company has taken a slow and steady approach to expanding, however the first locations north and west of Texas are on the horizon.
The company lists five target openings for locations that are on the way on its contact page:
Springfield, Missouri 2024
Johnstown, Colorado 2024
Hillsboro, Texas 2024
Smiths Grove, Kentucky 2024
Boerne, Texas 2025
There have also been announcements for stores in development by local officials.
A store is coming to western Ohio.
Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced in April that a location will open in Ocala
Plans have been submitted for a location on the Treasure Coast.
Also, Reader's Digest and CSP Daily News list that an Anderson, South Carolina location is slated to open in 2026.
What to know about Buc-ee's
Why are people obsessed with Buc-ee's?
