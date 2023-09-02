Where is Buc-ee's expanding next? A look at the popular travel center chain's future plans

Buc-ee’s has cultivated a following larger than the travel center chain’s locations.

The loyal are drawn to the chain's plethora of food options and award-winning cleanliness.

The prospect of a new location has the power to bring hope to towns that are chosen for them.

The most recent location that opened in Tennessee in June boasts 120 fuel pumps, 24 electric car charging stations and a 74,000-square foot store filled with tasty treats and home goods.

"As Buc-ee’s expands across the country, we have remained committed to delivering the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products, and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South," Jeff Nadalo, Buc-ee’s General Counsel said.

Where is Buc-ee's opening new locations?

The company has taken a slow and steady approach to expanding, however the first locations north and west of Texas are on the horizon.

The company lists five target openings for locations that are on the way on its contact page:

Springfield, Missouri 2024

Johnstown, Colorado 2024

Hillsboro, Texas 2024

Smiths Grove, Kentucky 2024

Boerne, Texas 2025

There have also been announcements for stores in development by local officials.

What to know about Buc-ee's

