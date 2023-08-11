Where will Brentford finish?

Submitted by Herzy Bee.

Brentford expert view banner

Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

The Premier League does not get any easier and a quick glance at some of the transfer activity shows us that clubs are continually aiming to strengthen and develop.

The progress made by the Bees in their two years back in the top flight has been rightly praised but, as Thomas Frank was keen to point out on a number of occasions last season, the division is no place to rest on your laurels.

Frank used Southampton last time around as an example of how a club seemingly established as one in the top flight can find themselves in trouble and some vigilance is required against complacency.

I feel that that Bees have the capacity to perform to similar levels as last season, although a nudge into the top seven might be tough based on expectations from those sides seen as prime candidates to make it into the European spots.

But if there is one thing that the club like to do, it is surprise - so I would not want to rule anything out on that front.

With an expectation that Brentford would be in that middle group between the 'big six/seven' and the strugglers, one or two results could cause them to rise or fall quite quickly.

That in mind, being conservative I would say between eighth and 14th.