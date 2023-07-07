Where’s the best sushi in Fort Worth? Submit your nominations for Readers’ Choice!

From spicy tuna crunch rolls to salmon sashimi and shrimp tempura — the options at good sushi restaurants are endless. And there are dozens of local places across Fort Worth that specialize in the popular Japaneses cuisine.

Which sushi restaurant is the best in town? You tell us.

Make your nominations now for The Star-Telegram Readers’ Choice poll. The local restaurants that get the most nominations will go on our ballot for you, our readers, to vote. After a few rounds, we’ll have a winner!

What makes a sushi spot your favorite? The all-you-can-eat options, quality and freshness? The value or the creativity of the chefs? Give some love to your favorite sushi by nominating the restaurant on the form below. Nominations close Friday, July 14!

