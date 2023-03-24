Where are the best fish & chips in Fresno? Close to a couple of malls, according to your votes

The best fish and chips in the Fresno area comes from a place where the popular entry is in its name.

So maybe it’s not a surprise that West Coast Fish N’ Chips received the most votes in a Fresno Bee poll that asked who makes the best fish and chips in the Fresno area.

But the poll does seem to confirm what many expressed through the voting process, as well as via comments on social media.

West Coast Fish N’ Chips is good.

And when it comes to fish & chips in Fresno, they’re apparently the best.

What makes them good?

Size and savings for starters.

The fish served as part of a fish & chips entry is about six inches long.

A one-piece fish & chips costs $7.49. A two-piece goes for $11.99. And if you’re really hungry, a three-piece fish & chips goes for $16.49.

So there’s value in ordering through them.

West Coast Fish N’ Chips also provides attention to detail in its food preparation.

The restaurant’s fish & chips are freshly cooked. In fact, no food in precooked, instead fried only once an order has been submitted.

In addition, the fish used is an actual filet of fish.

And the ratio of batter to fish is just right. Not too much batter. Not too light, either.

The fish is then fried in vegetable oil and taken out in a timely manner to give customers a crispy, crunchy but flavorful taste.

Plus, to make the restaurant’s take on fish and chips a bit unique compared to other places, West Coast Fish N’ Chips makes their own tartar sauce, as well as their own cocktail sauce and ranch.

Both West Coast Fish N’ Chips restaurants are located within a mile of a mall.

The Fresno restaurant is 1 mile south of Fashion Fair Mall and located near the intersection of Fresno Street and East Gettysburg Avenue.

The other West Coast Fish N’ Chips restaurant, meanwhile, is located across the street from the Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis, along Shaw Avenue between Cole and Sunnyside avenues.