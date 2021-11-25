The Best Black Friday Men's Watch Deals of 2021

Photo credit: Esquire

Watches are an investment. That means they last, and it also means they're usually a price tag above the usual purchase. But just as luxury Swiss watches are set to blackout this sale season, so too are more affordable options.

So, with Black Friday on the horizon, here are the best deals announced thus far to help you fall in love with late capitalism all over again.

Black Friday. Option One: go wild in the aisles and end up “saving” yourself a few quid on something you’d never have bought in the first place. Option Two: step back for a second and use the opportunity as en excuse to buy something that will still be making you smile years down the line. In 2021 we’re more about Option Two than ever before. With that in mind we’ve picked out seven classic watches that are both Black Friday bargains and enormously safe bets – they’re already peers in their respective fields, and have proved their staying power over the years, even the decades. No danger of buyer’s remorse here – these are investment pieces.

As time goes by, Breitling has made tweaks here and there but has wisely kept the original design language of its iconic pilot’s watch entact. Its paid off, the model turns 70 next year and looks as cool as ever. This 2021 edition of the ne plus ultra of pilot’s watches is a Black Friday steal at £1,890.

Current wrist candy for Kanye West, Spike Lee and Kristen Stewart, the truth is G-Shock has never really gone out of fashion. The 5000 series is the line to go for, this edition kitted out in full stainless steel from watch band to bezel. The Bluetooth function gives you incoming call and email alerts from your phone, while the radio-controlled timekeeping is faultless.

Oris already offer one of the best watch-to-price ratios around, and you can now get their Pointer Date for even less – saving 20 per cent on the retail price, down from £1,400 to £1,120. This classic aviation-inspired watch blends sporty and traditional elements, and recently celebrated its 80th anniversary.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a watch fan anywhere who doesn’t drool over the prospect of owning a “Speedy” – and plenty more who own more than one. Here’s your chance to see what all the fuss is about, saving £300 on the chronograph with its own chapter in watchmaking’s history.

Rugged and tough but also slim and discreet, field watches are an Esquire staff favourite – Hamilton’s khaki model being top of the pile. Save over £100 on this great example of any everyday-wear watch.

Save £365 on Rado’s well-built and sporty signature diver, taking it below the £1500 band. Not every dive watch passes the “looks-as-good-with-a-business-suit-as-it-does-with-a-wetsuit” advertising puff. This one really does.

As classic a classic watch as classic watches come, there’s £555 off this steel automatic, which comes with a date function and is distinguished by its artful Roman numerals and batons. Now going for just a smidge over £1k.

