‘Where I belong’: Boise State tight end had change of heart. Idaho lineman ready to work

Ron Counts
·7 min read

Tight end Matt Wagner’s recruitment to Boise State was a bit of a whirlwind.

The Broncos’ coaching staff offered Wagner a scholarship on Oct. 27. Just over a week later, he was on a plane to visit Boise for the first time in his life.

“Besides the blue field, I didn’t know much about the place,” Wagner told the Statesman. “But from the moment I got there, every person, player and coach was so welcoming, and I could tell they really wanted me up there.”

Wagner, who was committed to North Texas at the time, said he knew his heart was in Boise as soon as he got back to Texas.

“I missed it as soon as I landed,” he said. “That’s when I knew Boise is where I belong.”

Wagner committed to North Texas in July, but he reopened his recruitment on Monday and committed to Boise State on Tuesday — just a few days after the Broncos beat the Mean Green in the Frisco Bowl. He was one of the 22 recruits that signed national letters of intent with the Broncos on Wednesday.

Early signing day: Boise State inks 22 recruits, including a QB from Rancho Cucamonga

He was also one of three tight ends who signed with the Broncos on Wednesday, joining Oregon native Oliver Fisher and California’s Cayden Dawson. Boise State tight ends coach Nate Potter said he’s excited about Wagner’s upside.

“Where he played in high school and the competition he played against, it just doesn’t get any better,” Potter said Wednesday. “He’s a big, physical specimen and a solid receiver, but he’s an even better person and has the work ethic to improve in his craft at a rapid pace.”

Backing out of his commitment to North Texas wasn’t easy, Wagner said. Wagner played at Rock Hill High School in Frisco, which is just 24 miles from the campus.

Wagner said the bond he formed with Potter and the uncertain coaching situation at North Texas helped convince him to switch his commitment. North Texas fired head coach Seth Littrell before the Frisco Bowl even though he led the Mean Green to bowl games in six of his seven seasons at the helm.

“We immediately clicked on our first phone call,” Wagner said of Potter. “I can tell he genuinely cares about me and wants me to be part of this program.”

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound native of Prosper, Texas, was part of the inaugural football team at Rock Hill, which opened in 2020. Wagner began his career as a quarterback, but he quickly realized his lanky frame and the team’s need at tight end offered a more certain path to playing time.

“Being open-minded about it was honestly the toughest part,” Wagner said. “My sophomore year was hard, trying to learn the fundamentals of the position, but I always loved the physicality. Getting my hand in the dirt and getting a little messy is my favorite part.”

Offseason tracker: Which Boise State players are transferring? Who is coming back?

Wagner thrived this season, catching 47 passes for 592 yards and five touchdowns. He said it was in part because he still plays the game from the perspective of a quarterback.

“I understand how important the release of the route is and how every little detail is critical,” Wagner said. “It’s really fast in the game, especially from the pocket. When receivers and blockers are locked in, it makes the quarterback’s job a lot easier.”

Offensive coordinator Derek Thompson was part of a new coaching staff at Rock Hill this year. He said his top priority was to move away from the team’s run-heavy scheme and make his athletic tight end the centerpiece of the offense.

“I’d be crazy not to get him the ball as much as possible,” Thompson told the Statesman. “We were very versatile with him. We would line him up out wide, but he could also line up as a traditional tight end, put his hand on the ground and block somebody.”

Owyhee offensive tackle Carson Rasmussen verbally committed to Boise State on Monday.
Owyhee offensive tackle Carson Rasmussen verbally committed to Boise State on Monday.

In-state lineman ready to work

Owyhee left tackle Carson Rasmussen was the only recruit from Idaho to sign with Boise State on Wednesday. He joined the Broncos after a season that saw him earn 5A All-Idaho honors.

“It feels great to make things fully official, and I’m just ready to get to work,” Rasmussen told the Statesman on Wednesday. “I feel like I grew the most in pass protection this year, and my strength has always been getting in there and being physical in the run game.”

Rasmussen was the No. 3 overall recruit in Idaho, according to 247Sports. He also had scholarship offers from San Diego State, Air Force, Army, Idaho, Idaho State and Portland State.

Skyline wide receiver Kenyon Sadiq, the state’s top 2023 recruit, is committed to Oregon. Rocky Mountain tight end CJ Jacobsen was rated No. 2, and he’s going to Utah.

Rasmussen (6-5, 300) was born in Idaho, but he spent much of his childhood in Oregon. His family moved back to the Gem State this year, and now he’s a Bronco.

Boise State’s staff got to see exactly what he’s made of during a camp this summer, offensive line coach Tim Keane said.

“We put him in one-on-one competitions against highly touted guys and he didn’t even blink,” Keane said. “He went toe-to-toe and battled his butt off. He’s a worker and a grinder, and he’s just going to continue to develop.”

NOTES

Boise State coach Andy Avalos said Wednesday that nine players will enroll early and be on campus by January. Eight of those recruits signed on Wednesday: quarterback CJ Tiller, linebacker Wyatt Milkovic, center Jason Steele, safety Titus Toler, wide receiver Chase Penry, defensive lineman Max Stege, tight end Cayden Dawson and defensive back A’marion McCoy.

The ninth player who will join the program in January is wide receiver Prince Strachan, who signed with the Broncos as part of the 2022 class but sat out this year as a grayshirt.

Originally from the Bahamas, Strachan never even put on full pads until 2019, but that didn’t stop him from racking up 1,406 yards and 17 touchdowns in two varsity seasons at John Carroll High School in Florida. His brother, Michael, is a wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts.

A couple of in-state recruits announced Wednesday that they’ll join the Broncos next year as walk-ons: Shelley High School defensive back Ryker Clinger and Bishop Kelly defensive back Cole Miller.

Miller was named 4A All-Idaho after he finished the season with 50.5 tackles and two interceptions.

Boise State also offered Bishop Kelly kicker Joshua Horn and Eagle wide receiver Ian Duarte spots as walk-ons in recent weeks.

Boise State’s 2023 recruiting class

QB CJ Tiller, 6-3, 200, Rancho Cucamonga (California) High

LB Wyatt Milkovic, 6-1, 233, Basha High, Chandler, Arizona

OL Jason Steele, 6-4, 280, Murrieta Valley (California) High

RB Jambres Dubar, 6-0, 200, Anna (Texas) High

WR Jackson Grier, 6-0, 175, St. Thomas Aquinas High, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

CB Franklyn Johnson Jr., 5-11, 175, Little Elm (Texas) High

OT Kyle Cox, 6-6, 270, Eatonville (Washington) High

OT Carson Rasmussen, 6-5, 300, Owyhee High, Meridian, Idaho

TE Cayden Dawson, 6-5, 232, University City High, San Diego, California

TE Oliver Fisher, 6-5, 225, Sherwood (Oregon) High

DL Michael Madrie, 6-4, 260, Argyle (Texas) High

DL Max Stege, 6-5, 250, Cologne Crocodiles, Germany

Edge Demanuel Brown, 6-4, 230, Dekaney High, Houston, Texas

CB Khai Taylor, 6-2, 174, Pittsburg (California) High

DB Ty Benefield, 6-2, 185, Crean Luthern, Rancho Sanata Margarita, California

CB Nick Hawthorne, 6-2, 175, Boswell (Texas) High

S Titus Toler, 5-11, 195, Wisconsin, Long Beach, California

LB Chase Martin, 6-1, 205, Thousand Oaks (California) High

CB Gabe Tahir, 6-2, 180, Kamiakin High, Kennewick, Washington

CB A’marion McCoy, 6-1, 170, Laney College, Atherton, California

WR Chase Penry, 6-1, 190, Colorado, Greenwood Village, Colorado

TE Matt Wagner, 6-5, 230, Rock Hill High, Prosper, Texas

Latest Stories

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Trubisky starts at QB for Steelers with Kenny Pickett out

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky will start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday when they travel to Carolina to play the Panthers. The team announced Saturday Trubisky will get the call with starter Kenny Pickett still in the concussion protocol. Trubisky began the season as Pittsburgh's starter before losing the job midway through a Week 4 loss to the New York Jets. He has relieved Pickett twice, helping secure a win over Tampa Bay on Oct. 16 and throwing for 276 yards with a t

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Canada's David Cameron records remarkable comeback win at world darts championship

    LONDON — Canadian David (Excalibur) Cameron, winning nine of the last 10 legs in a remarkable comeback, defeated England’s Ritchie (Madhouse) Edhouse in first-round play Monday at the Cazoo World Darts Championship. The 53-year-old from Fall River, N.S., was one leg away from defeat and had survived six match darts, down two sets and two legs to none, when he rallied. He won the next six legs to even the match at two sets apiece and led 2-0 in the fifth set before Edhouse finally won a leg. Came

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Celtics' Horford fined $25K for elbowing Magic's M Wagner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Al Horford of the Celtics was fined $25,000 for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner during a loss in Boston, the NBA announced Sunday. The forward/center was assessed a flagrant-two foul and was ejected for elbowing Wagner during the third quarter of Boston's 117-109 loss to Orlando on Friday night. At the time of the ejection, Horford had six points and six rebounds. He had returned to the lineup for the NBA-leading

  • 6 reasons behind the Raptors' 6-game losing streak

    The Toronto Raptors are going through their worst slump in years, but what's really behind the team's six-game losing streak?

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • 'The limit does not exist': Trio of Canadian Olympic speed skaters announce retirement

    Three Canadian speed skaters, Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey, retired after each representing the maple leaf for nearly a decade. The trio of skaters were honoured for their accomplishments in the sport, and for Canada, at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary on Wednesday, where their retirements became official. Junio, a three-time Olympian who competed in his first Games in Sochi 2014, has 12 World Cup medals to his name over the course of his career, including seven in th

  • Canadian short track relay teams skate onto podium at Kazakhstan World Cup

    The Canadian short track relay teams both landed on the podium at the World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday. The men's team of William Dandjinou, Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun, and Jordan Pierre-Gilles won gold in the 5,000-metre relay. The Canadians finished in a time of six minutes 54.91 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands (6:54.935) and Japan (6:55.648). WATCH | Canadian men strike relay gold: "The team is really happy with today's results, it gives us a lot of confidence for the last ha

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a