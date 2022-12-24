Where to Find Beauty Brands Used by Celebs Like Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway for Up to 50% Off Right Now

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Credo Beauty Winter Sale Tout

People / Pamela Jew

The beauty products responsible for cover-worthy celebrity makeup looks are on sale for up to 50 percent off right now at an under-the-radar clean beauty shop.

High-end makeup brands like Saint Cosmetics and Kjaer Weis rarely go on sale, but Credo Beauty's Winter Sale has those and more, including this palate of lip shades from Westman Atelier that was used to achieve Anne Hathaway's just-eaten-popsicle lip stain for her Interview magazine cover. While this sale lasts, shoppers can score up makeup, skincare, and hair care for less.

Keep reading to see what to buy from Credo's latest sale — and the celebs you'll soon have beauty secrets in common with.

The Best Credo Beauty Winter Sale Deals

"Clean beauty" can be a tricky term to define, but Credo does so pretty clearly with The Dirty List, its list of over 2,700 ingredients that are barred from the products it sells. Credo's stringent clean standards require that brand partners are transparent about ingredient lists, don't test on animals, and back up any product claims in an effort to increase safety and sustainability in the beauty industry.

The vampy, smoked-out eye looks worn by Phoebe Bridgers are surprisingly attainable, especially when armed with the Alima Pure products used by her makeup artist. The brand's pressed eyeshadows are 30 percent off right now, and you can also snag its best-selling eyeshadow primer on sale, too.

Credo Beauty Winter Sale

Credo

Buy It! Alima Pure Pressed Eyeshadow, $21 (orig. $30); credobeauty.com

Another must-have that's marked down right now is the Kjaer Weis Cheek Collective, which includes a creamy blush and two dewy highlighters packaged in a luxurious compact. Kate Hudson recently gushed about Kjaer Weis's radiant blush formulas in a TikTok video, where she applied the product using just her fingers.

Credo Beauty Winter Sale

Credo

Buy It! Kjaer Weis The Cheek Collective, $47.60 (orig. $68); credobeauty.com

The best products are likely to sell out quickly, so don't wait too long to add your next beauty obsession to your cart! Keep scrolling to find more products that rarely go on sale at Credo Beauty.

Credo Beauty Winter Sale

Credo

Buy It! Westman Atelier The Shanghai Edition, $93.10 (orig. $133); credobeauty.com

Credo Beauty Winter Sale

Credo

Buy It! Herbivore Botanicals C Stars Set, $52.50 (orig. $70); credobeauty.com

Credo Beauty Winter Sale

Credo

Buy It! The Body Oil by Olverum, $50 (orig. $72); credobeauty.com

Credo Beauty Winter Sale

Credo

Buy It! Saint Cosmetics Radiant Finish Blush, $17 (orig. $21); credobeauty.com

Credo Beauty Winter Sale

Credo

Buy It! RMS Beauty Shine + Define Holiday Collection, $34.30 (orig. $39); credobeauty.com

Credo Beauty Winter Sale

Credo

Buy It! Osea Vitamin Sea Serum, $47.60 (orig. $68); credobeauty.com

