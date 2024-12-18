Where the Bears rank statistically heading into Week 16
The Chicago Bears (4-10) will face the Detroit Lions (12-2) in Week 16, where Chicago is looking to snap an eight-game losing streak.
The Bears are coming off a 30-12 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, which marked the second straight loss since Thomas Brown took over as interim head coach. The offense once again struggled, stalling twice in scoring position, and not scoring a touchdown until the fourth quarter. Caleb Williams also took a beating. While the defense was able to get pressure on Sam Darnold, they struggled to stop the run and were eventually overpowered.
With Week 16 on deck, how do the Bears compare to the rest of the NFL this season? Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings, ESPN, The Football Database and StatMuse), here is where Chicago ranked following Week 15:
Offense
Rank
Stat
Points per game
25th
19.0 ppg
Passing offense
31st
181.9 ypg
Rushing offense
21st
106.4 ypg
Total offense
32nd
288.2 ypg
3rd down conversions
31st
32.29%
Red zone scoring
5th
65.63%
Sacks allowed
1st
58
Turnovers
28th
11
Defense
Rank
Stat
Points allowed
11th
22.0 ppg
Passing defense
19th
217.8 ypg
Rushing defense
26th
133.3 ypg
Total defense
24th
351.1 ypg
3rd down conversions
10th
36.52%
Red zone defense
3rd
48.15%
Sacks
17th
33
Takeaways
7th
21
This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Where the Bears rank statistically heading into Week 16