Where the Bears rank statistically heading into Week 16

alyssa barbieri, bears wire
·1 min read

The Chicago Bears (4-10) will face the Detroit Lions (12-2) in Week 16, where Chicago is looking to snap an eight-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a 30-12 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, which marked the second straight loss since Thomas Brown took over as interim head coach. The offense once again struggled, stalling twice in scoring position, and not scoring a touchdown until the fourth quarter. Caleb Williams also took a beating. While the defense was able to get pressure on Sam Darnold, they struggled to stop the run and were eventually overpowered.

With Week 16 on deck, how do the Bears compare to the rest of the NFL this season? Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings, ESPN, The Football Database and StatMuse), here is where Chicago ranked following Week 15:

Offense

Rank

Stat

Points per game

25th

19.0 ppg

Passing offense

31st

181.9 ypg

Rushing offense

21st

106.4 ypg

Total offense

32nd

288.2 ypg

3rd down conversions

31st

32.29%

Red zone scoring

5th

65.63%

Sacks allowed

1st

58

Turnovers

28th

11

Dec 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) gets yards after catch as Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus (right) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (1) and safety Camryn Bynum (24) defend during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Defense

Rank

Stat

Points allowed

11th

22.0 ppg

Passing defense

19th

217.8 ypg

Rushing defense

26th

133.3 ypg

Total defense

24th

351.1 ypg

3rd down conversions

10th

36.52%

Red zone defense

3rd

48.15%

Sacks

17th

33

Takeaways

7th

21

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Where the Bears rank statistically heading into Week 16