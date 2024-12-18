The Chicago Bears (4-10) will face the Detroit Lions (12-2) in Week 16, where Chicago is looking to snap an eight-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a 30-12 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, which marked the second straight loss since Thomas Brown took over as interim head coach. The offense once again struggled, stalling twice in scoring position, and not scoring a touchdown until the fourth quarter. Caleb Williams also took a beating. While the defense was able to get pressure on Sam Darnold, they struggled to stop the run and were eventually overpowered.

With Week 16 on deck, how do the Bears compare to the rest of the NFL this season? Looking at the major metrics (courtesy of Team Rankings, ESPN, The Football Database and StatMuse), here is where Chicago ranked following Week 15:

Offense

Rank Stat Points per game 25th 19.0 ppg Passing offense 31st 181.9 ypg Rushing offense 21st 106.4 ypg Total offense 32nd 288.2 ypg 3rd down conversions 31st 32.29% Red zone scoring 5th 65.63% Sacks allowed 1st 58 Turnovers 28th 11

Dec 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) gets yards after catch as Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus (right) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (1) and safety Camryn Bynum (24) defend during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Defense

Rank Stat Points allowed 11th 22.0 ppg Passing defense 19th 217.8 ypg Rushing defense 26th 133.3 ypg Total defense 24th 351.1 ypg 3rd down conversions 10th 36.52% Red zone defense 3rd 48.15% Sacks 17th 33 Takeaways 7th 21

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Where the Bears rank statistically heading into Week 16