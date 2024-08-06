Where Bears rank among NFL on Fox's preseason power rankings

The Chicago Bears went 3-14 in 2022, which marked one of the worst seasons in franchise history as they had the worst record in the NFL. They had the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft as a result, but general manager Ryan Poles traded it to the Carolina Panthers for a haul.

Last season, the Bears went 7-10, which was a steady improvement. The Panthers, however, had the worst record in the NFL this time. That gave the Bears the first overall pick for the second year in a row. Only this time, they used it for what could very well be a franchise-defining move.

In hindsight, it's already the greatest trade in franchise history. They used the No. 1 pick to select quarterback Caleb Williams, who joins receiver DJ Moore, right tackle Darnell Wright and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson as the huge pieces Chicago ended up with because of the trade with Carolina.

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 01: Keenan Allen #13 of the Chicago Bears talks with DJ Moore #2 and Rome Odunze #15 prior to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 01, 2024 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

They traded for star defensive end Montez Sweat last season, and the defense improved immediately. Add in the other great additions that they have made so far this offseason, and the Bears have a good football team on paper.

Different national outlets are taking notice. The “NFL on FOX Podcast” revealed their preseason power rankings last week, and they don’t think the Bears are a bad football team.

They have them at listed at No. 16 in the power ranking. Within the NFC North, that would be third place, as they have the Detroit Lions (No. 3) and Green Bay Packers (No. 6) ahead of them. As far as making the postseason, if the season finished as is, this would make them the first team out of the playoffs.

While the Bears are starting to garner some respect across the league, there is still room to grow. That's fair for a team that is 10-24 in the last two years who made improvements. But they certainly have the talent in place to break into that top half of the league.

