Where will Antonio Brown sign? Patriots (of course), Seahawks, 49ers among possible landing spots

Antonio Brown’s days as a well-paid Raiders wide receiver ended before they began. After Oakland decided to release Brown on Saturday in the wake of his summer-long antics, he is once again looking for a post-Steelers landing spot.

If Brown were to be paid by a new team the way he was going to be paid by the Raiders, he would eat up nearly $15 million in cap space. Only a handful of teams would be able to handle that, and given how things went down for Brown with the Raiders, even fewer would be willing. So in order to play in 2019, Brown likely will need to settle for a team-friendly, incentive-laden contract. That opens the door to several teams.

Brown's meltdown is evidence that Steelers managed him proficiently

There’s an equal chance of Brown going to a playoff contender that thinks it can manage him and going to a Raiders-like rebuilding team in need of marquee playmaking impact.

Here are 13 possible landing spots, in order of likelihood, that are bound to hear the most Brown rumors, starting with the heavy favorite.

1. Patriots

This situation is tailor-made for Bill Belichick to take a chance on AB. Getting Brown to join Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon would make Tom Brady and New England’s offense even more difficult to stop with a feel of 2007 with then-Raiders castoff Randy Moss. They can let AB be AB to maximize his reward with minimal risk.

The rest of the league should be afraid about the serious potential of this happening.

2. Seahawks

Seattle has some injury issues at wideout behind Tyler Lockett, and the team recently saw Doug Baldwin retire. Rookie D.K. Metcalf needs to get resettled after his knee surgery to provide desired impact. The team also just made an aggressive move to add Jadeveon Clowney.

Russell Wilson throwing to Brown downfield would be slick.

3. 49ers

The other Bay Area team was considering a move for Brown before the Raiders made the trade for him. San Francisco is sorting out its receiving situation, starting with how to deploy youngsters Dante Pettis and Deebo Samuel.

The Niners still have a bunch of cap space, and a passing game with Brown flanking George Kittle for Jimmy Garoppolo can give them a playoff-caliber offense if they can manage Brown.

A timeline of AB's drama-filled summer, from intro to release

4. Eagles

The Eagles are deeper at wide receiver after bringing back DeSean Jackson and drafting J.J. Arcega-Whteside to help Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor. They have an elite tight end, too, in Zach Ertz, and they already are built to restore their high-end offense with a healthy Carson Wentz.

But is there a way to fit Brown’s big plays to further stamp their Super Bowl-pushing status? You bet.

5. Ravens

Brown likely would jump at the chance to stick it to the Steelers by helping their rivals. Baltimore drafted his cousin, Marquise Brown, to help Lamar Jackson stretch the field, but the first-rounder is coming off a foot injury, and both he and third-rounder Miles Boykin could have some rookie growing pains.

With the Steelers losing Brown and the Browns adding Odell Beckham Jr., this is the kind of splashy move that would put the Ravens in a stronger position to repeat in the AFC North after losing a lot defensively.

6. Texans

The Texans have turned to all-in mode to try to take advantage of the cheap salary window with Deshaun Watson, recently adding left tackle Laremy Tunsil and running backs Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson Jr to react quickly to preseason deficiencies.

Does Houston really need to take on Brown with DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, plus the promise of Keke Coutee in the slot? No. But could it be a luxury addition that takes the team from positioned to repeat in the AFC South to challenging for the conference? Yes.

Gruden, Mayock were always a step behind in managing Brown

7. Dolphins

Now we’re getting to the point of Brown simply trying to keep a bad team from being a total washout with a little bit of splash. Miami also represents a homecoming destination, and that could be what Browns needs.

8. Redskins

Washington has the worst receiving corps in the NFL, given slot receiver Trey Quinn might be its most reliable in 2019. Brown would provide a huge outside go-to upgrade over Paul Richardson and rookies Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon. He also could help accelerate the downfield throwing development of rookie first-round QB Dwayne Haskins whenever he eventually takes over for Case Keenum.

The biggest hurdle is trying to make it work with another Gruden.

9. Bills

Now we’re getting into Terrell Owens territory. Buffalo invested in deep threat John Brown and slot ace Cole Beasley to support the passing of Josh Allen. Antonio Brown would give the Bills a true No. 1, however, and make the other receivers more effective.

10. Bengals

We're still in Terrell Owens territory. The Bengals are hanging their receiving hopes on slot ace Tyler Boyd in new coach Zac Taylor's offense with A.J. Green out indefinitely and John Ross on the verge of being an all-out bust.

Given Taylor's recent past with the Rams, he should have visions of Brown, Green and Boyd being a better version of Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. And that whole division revenge thing on the Steelers is in play here, too.

11. Saints

New Orleans was rumored to be wanting to trade for Brown, too. Michael Thomas would certainly endorse the move to have a co-No. 1, given the Saints’ next two best receivers are running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Jared Cook.

If the Saints can get creative with the cap and trust in both Drew Brees and Sean Payton to keep Brown focused, there’s no doubt Brown being his old self on the field would make them a stronger Super Bowl favorite.

12. Browns

You laugh because they already have Beckham, Jarvis Landry and the underrated Rashard Higgins before getting back the suspended Antonio Callaway. But how the heck would an opponent be able to cover OBJ and Brown streaking downfield for deep shot after deep shot?

Remember, John Dorsey likes to take every level of calculated risk (from OBJ to Kareem Hunt), and Cleveland is another place where AB can exact revenge on Pittsburgh.

13. Colts

We have to mention them because of their massive cap space. But GM Chris Ballard doesn’t seem to be interested in the marquee moves, especially ones that can disrupt the chemistry of a great locker room.

Indianapolis already went down the route of value additions at the position with Devin Funchess and rookie second-rounder Parris Campbell, and it loves second-year sixth-rounder Deon Cain. Still, Jacoby Brissett having his pick of Brown and T.Y. Hilton would set up better return on their recent investment in Andrew Luck’s replacement.