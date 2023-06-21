Where Secret Invasion fits in the MCU timeline

Disney

Secret Invasion has now begun its six-episode run on Disney+, kickstarting the TV side of Phase Five of the MCU.

The TV show centres on Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury and ties in with Captain Marvel, so you might want a refresher as to how it all fits together, timeline-wise. Luckily, Secret Invasion is easy to place.

Officially, Disney+ has put the show at the end of the timeline to date, after Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. But since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 isn't on Disney+ yet, it's possible that movie takes place before Secret Invasion. (It doesn't matter too much though as Guardians 3 is largely separate to the wider MCU.)

While Secret Invasion is easy to place, that's not the case with a lot of the other recent MCU movies and TV shows and that's where we come in to help.

We've got the definitive guide to watching the entire MCU in chronological order. (If you prefer to just watch them in the order they were released, we've got you covered here also.)



Marvel Studios

We suggest watching Loki after Avengers: Endgame, as that's when 2012's Loki breaks off into his own timeline, and What If...? after Loki, as that's the show that introduces the multiverse.



One note on our timeline: If something takes place in multiple time periods, such as Eternals, we've put it where the bulk of the movie or TV show takes place.

You might want to make some slight exceptions, like not watching the Ant-Man and The Wasp credits scene until after Avengers: Infinity War, but it depends on how dedicated you are to the order.

And don't even get us started on Agents of SHIELD's final season, which mostly took place in an alternate timeline before eventually merging back with the main MCU timeline. For the sake of ease, just watch it all after season six, and it'll make as much sense.

falcon, hulk, agent carter, iron man, thor, luke cage, captain marvel, daredevil, gamora, black panther, captain america, phil coulson, spider man, racoon, groot, black widow, ant man, marvel cinematic universe

While we've got you, were you looking for Star Wars' timeline? We've got that covered. X-Men's movie order? Help yourself. What about DC Comics movies' chronological order? Easy peasy.

Oh, and if you're wondering why we haven't included Venom: Let There Be Carnage or Morbius, it's because even though their credit scenes feature MCU crossovers, the movies themselves aren't MCU movies.

Marvel movies in order – how to watch the MCU in order

1. Captain America: The First Avenger

2. Agent Carter (one-shot on Iron Man 3 DVD)



3. Agent Carter (season 1)

4. Agent Carter (season 2)

5. Captain Marvel



6. Iron Man

7. Iron Man 2

8. The Incredible Hulk

9. The Consultant (one-shot on the Thor DVD)

10. A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor's Hammer (one-shot on the Captain America: The First Avenger DVD)

11. Thor

12. The Avengers (aka Avengers Assemble in some regions)

13. Item 47 (one-shot on the Avengers Assemble DVD)

14. Iron Man 3

Marvel Studios

15. All Hail the King (one-shot on the Thor: The Dark World DVD)

16. Agents of SHIELD (season 1, eps 1-7)

17. Thor: The Dark World

18. Agents of SHIELD (season 1, eps 8-16)

19. Captain America: The Winter Soldier

20. Agents of SHIELD (season 1, eps 17-22)

21. Guardians of the Galaxy

22. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2

23. I Am Groot (season 1)

24. Daredevil (season 1)

25. Agents of SHIELD (season 2, eps 1-10)

26. Jessica Jones (season 1)

27. Agents of SHIELD (season 2, eps 11-19)

28. Avengers: Age of Ultron

Disney

29. Agents of SHIELD (season 2, eps 20-22)

30. Daredevil (season 2, eps 1-4)

31. Luke Cage (season 1, eps 1-4)

32. Daredevil (season 2, eps 5-11)

33. Luke Cage (season 1, eps 5-8)

34. Daredevil (season 2, eps 12-13)

35. Luke Cage (season 1, eps 9-13)

36. Ant-Man

37. Agents of SHIELD (season 3, eps 1-10)

38. Agents of SHIELD (season 3, eps 11-19)

39. Iron Fist (season 1)

40. Captain America: Civil War

Marvel Studios

41. Team Thor (one-shot on the Captain America: Civil War DVD)

42. Team Thor: Part 2 (one-shot on the Doctor Strange DVD)

43. Black Widow (watch credits scene after Avengers: Endgame)

44. Agents of SHIELD (season 3, eps 20-22)

45. The Defenders (season 1)

46. Agents of SHIELD (season 4, eps 1-6)

47. Doctor Strange

48. Black Panther

49. Agents of SHIELD (season 4, eps 7-8)

50. Agents of SHIELD: Slingshot (season 1, eps 1-6)

51. Agents of SHIELD (season 4, eps 9-22)

52. Spider-Man: Homecoming

53. Thor: Ragnarok

Marvel Studios

54. Team Darryl (one-shot on the Thor: Ragnarok DVD)

55. Inhumans (season 1)

56. The Punisher (season 1)

57. Runaways (season 1)

58. Agents of SHIELD (season 5, eps 1-10) – allowing for time travel craziness

59. Jessica Jones (season 2)

60. Agents of SHIELD (season 5, eps 11-18)

61. Cloak & Dagger (season 1)

62. Cloak & Dagger (season 2)

63. Luke Cage (season 2)

64. Iron Fist (season 2)

65. Daredevil (season 3)

Patrick Harbron/Netflix

66. Runaways (season 2)

67. The Punisher (season 2)

68. Jessica Jones (season 3)

69. Ant-Man and the Wasp (watch credits scene after Infinity War)

70. Avengers: Infinity War

71. Agents of SHIELD (season 5, eps 19-22) – Concurrent with Infinity War

72. Agents of SHIELD (season 6) – takes place in Endgame's five-year time jump



73. Agents of SHIELD (season 7) – takes place in Endgame's five-year time jump

74. Runaways (season 3) – seems to take place post-Snap mostly, but with no references to it

75. Avengers: Endgame

76. Loki (allowing for timey-wimey, alternate timeline weirdness)

77. What If...?

78. WandaVision

79. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

80. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

81. Eternals

82. Spider-Man: Far From Home

83. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Sony Pictures

84. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

85. Hawkeye

86. Moon Knight

87. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

88. Ms Marvel



89. Thor: Love and Thunder

90. Werewolf by Night

91. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

92. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

93. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

94. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

95. Secret Invasion

We'll keep updating this list once each new Marvel property is released, so keep checking back to make sure you're up to date.

Upcoming MCU movies and TV shows

• Loki season 2 – October 6, 2023

• The Marvels – November 10, 2023

• Echo – November 29, 2023

• Agatha: Coven of Chaos – Winter 2023

• Daredevil: Born Again – Spring 2024

• Deadpool 3 – May 3, 2024

• Captain America: Brave New World – August 26, 2024

• Thunderbolts – December 20, 2024

• Blade – February 14, 2025

• Fantastic Four – May 2, 2025

• Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – May 1, 2026

• Avengers: Secret Wars – May 7, 2027

• Spider-Man: Freshman Year – TBA

• What If...? season 2 – TBA

• Echo – TBA

• Ironheart – TBA

• X-Men '97 – TBA

• X-Men – TBA

• Armor Wars – TBA

• Marvel Zombies – TBA

