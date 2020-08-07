Where can Americans vacation internationally right now?

Scott Keyes is used to fielding questions about the best cheap flights around the world, but the queries he's getting from globetrotters as the coronavirus pandemic continues are more basic.

At the top of the list: Where can Americans travel internationally today?

"People are very curious to know the answer to that,'' the founder of travel deals website Scott's Cheap Fights said. "The answer to that is: not very many places. And the number seems to be going in the wrong direction.''

The good news: several spots in the Caribbean and Mexico are welcoming guests again and drawing U.S. tourists as airlines resume flights and add new ones. United Airlines on Friday said it is adding additional flights to St. Thomas and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Of the few Americans traveling internationally, travel app Hopper says bookings to Puerto Rico, Mexico and the Dominican Republic topped the list in the past two months.

But the welcome mat was quickly rolled back up in one popular destination, and other destinations have tightened their entry requirements.

The Bahamas touted its reopening on July 1 but changed its mind a few weeks later due to an uptick in coronavirus cases in the United States, banning commercial flights from the U.S. as of July 22.

More: 6 things to keep in mind before you book an international trip during the pandemic

The popular islands off the coast of Florida adjusted their stance again a week later, to allow U.S. travelers as long as they present a negative COVID-19 test and quarantine for 14 days, the latter which still effectively rules out vacations. Southwest Airlines has suspended its service to Nassau through October, American Airlines through August.

European countries have reopened their borders, but most are off-limits to U.S. vacationers due to the surge in coronavirus cases. A couple that are welcoming U.S. visitors: Croatia and Turkey. Canada is off limits as the border remains closed and only essential travel is permitted, even by air.

Keep in mind that even though international travel is reopening and the U.S. State Department on Thursday lifted a global travel advisory in place since March, there are still advisories galore for individual countries due to COVID-19. Similarly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends against nonessential travel to much of the globe.

Travelers need to be aware, too, that countries have rapidly changing COVID-19 regulations. And attractions and other tourist businesses may or may not be open, so if you're itching for a getaway, make sure to thoroughly research the trip before booking and carefully check cancellation and change policies of airlines, hotels and vacation rentals.

Here's a list of popular spots that are welcoming U.S. tourists but notably not requiring a 14-day quarantine on arrival because few travelers want to book a pricey international trip if they can't leave their hotel room or vacation rental. That rules out London, Ireland, The Bahamas and others.

Mexico

The land border between the U.S. and Mexico is closed to nonessential travel through at least late August, but tourists are free to fly to several destinations that have reopened. They include:

Cancun

COVID-19 test: No

Other entry requirements: Masks are required at the airport, and travelers must fill out a traveler risk factor questionnaire upon arrival and departure.

Details: Quintana Roo Tourism Board

Cozumel

COVID-19 test: No

Other entry requirements: Masks are required at airports, and travelers must fill out a traveler risk factor questionnaire upon arrival and departure.

Details: Quintana Roo Tourism Board

Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo (Los Cabos)

COVID-19 test: No

Other entry requirements: Masks are required at airports, and passenger temperatures are checked via thermal screening.

Details: Los Cabos Tourism Board

Puerto Vallarta

COVID-19 test: No

Other entry requirements: Temperature screening at Puerto Vallarta airport and face masks are required at the airport.

Details: visitpuertovallarta.com

Riviera Maya (includes Playa del Carmen and Tulum)

COVID-19 test: No

Other entry requirements: Masks are required at airports, and travelers must fill out a traveler risk factor questionnaire upon arrival and departure.