Where Do Americans Get Their Money Advice? Top 100 Financial Experts of 2022

A recent GOBankingRates survey found that nearly half of Americans turn to experts to get financial advice, and they're getting this advice from a variety of sources, including books (20%), podcasts and radio shows (23%), social media (19%), blogs and websites (45%), TV shows (15%), news columns (20%) and popular financial figures (33%).

GOBankingRates analyzed "best of" lists and other rankings to determine the best of the best in each of these categories. Here's a look at the top 100 financial experts of 2022.

Dave Ramsey
Dave Ramsey

Top Authors

The GOBankingRates survey found that 24% of Americans have bought books on personal finance or money advice in the last year. Here's a look at the most popular authors in this category:

Top Radio and Podcast Hosts

According to the GOBankingRates survey, 23% of Americans have subscribed to a podcast on personal finance and money advice in the last year. Here's a look at the hosts of the most popular money podcasts and radio shows:

TikTok
TikTok

Top Social Media Influencers

Social media has become an increasingly popular place to get financial advice, with 72% of Americans saying they would be willing to follow advice from social media. Here's a look at some of the biggest names in personal finance on the various platforms:

Tori Dunlap
Tori Dunlap

Top Blog and Website Founders

Nearly half of Americans (45%) said they go online to get personal finance advice. These blog and website founders are some of the most trusted in 2022:

Top TV Personalities

Fifteen percent of Americans get their money advice from television, with 4% citing it as their primary source for financial advice, the GOBankingRates survey found. Here's who Americans are watching:

Jason Zweig
Jason Zweig

Top News Columnists

Here's a look at the top financial columnists of 2022:

Top Popular Figures in Finance

Thirty-three percent of Americans look to people with name recognition when seeking advice, and 80% said they would follow money advice from a popular mogul or influencer. Here are some of the biggest names in the industry that Americans rely on for money advice:

Methodology: GOBankingRates reviewed the following rankings to identify the experts that America is getting its money advice from: NYT Bestsellers on the Monthly Business List for March 2022; Amazon Bestsellers in the Personal Finance category as of March 15, 2022; Spotify Top Shows in the Business and Technology category as of March 15, 2022; Apple Podcasts Top Shows in the Business category as of March 15, 2022; Talkers 2020 Heavy Hundred - Top Ten; FOX Business Network's top-rated programs of 2021; CNBC's Popular Shows list; Time's Best Finance Podcasts of 2021; NYMag's Best Personal Finance Books According to Money Experts; CoinTelegraph's Top 100 People in Blockchain and Crypto; and GOBankingRates' 51 of the Biggest Money Influencers on TikTok and YouTube. Additionally, to account for prominent voices in print media, GOBankingRates identified key columnists at seven of the nine most widely circulated daily newspapers in the U.S., according to 2020 data from Alliance for Audited Media and made available by Cision. For each expert with a work that received one of the above accolades, GOBankingRates found information on their other media projects, their Twitter handle and follower count, their Instagram handle and follower count, and a professional summary. GOBankingRates maintained our roundup's focus on personal finance, so some works in the above rankings were excluded due to being broadly about habits, health, mindset, etc.

