Where is Allen, Texas, scene of Premium Outlet Mall shooting?

Allen, Texas, the scene of a deadly shooting Saturday at an outlet mall, is a suburb 25 miles north of downtown Dallas on U.S. 75 in Collin County.

A gunman killed eight people at the Allen Premium Outlets before he was fatally shot by an police officer.

The city of 109,039 is the fourth-largest in Collin County, which is the nation’s third-fastest growing county in population growth. Its median household income of $112,603 is 67% higher than the state’s median.

The city consistently ranks as one of the best places to live in the United States, getting high marks for its booming real estate market and low crime rate.

The city is home to the state’s biggest high school, Allen High, with a 2020 enrollment of 6,959. The school is known for its $60 million, 18,000-seat football stadium, which was the most expensive high school football stadium when it was opened in 2012.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray starred at Allen High School, where he led the Eagles to three state championships from 2012-14 before he won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma.