Where to find adaptive costumes this Halloween

Halloween is around the corner, so it’s time to find that quintessential item our kids need every October: the perfect costume! I love Halloween because everyone can participate in the fun. My middle son, who has disabilities and uses a wheelchair, loves dressing up.

Finding costumes for him is easier now than ever since many stores carry adaptive Halloween costumes and wheelchair accessories. Our whole family is able to make the most of this spooky holiday.

Find the theme that makes your child happy, but also keep in mind what works best for their needs, since the styles of the costumes and accessories vary. For example, make sure the costume parts or wheelchair cover don’t prevent the wheelchair from being functional.

Check out some of the new adaptive outfits that have wide front or back openings that make getting dressed easier. Some also have openings for feeding tubes. Several of these costumes can be found across multiple sites, so shop around for price comparisons and availability as the days pass and costumes sell out.

Whether you have one child who loves to dress up or a family that enjoys a theme-filled day, below is a roundup of places where you can find adaptive costumes and wheelchair-friendly costume accessories.

Disney

Classic favorites like the Mandalorian and Cinderella are perfect adjustable costume choices for Halloween night.

Disney has a great adaptive line with costumes that have an opening in front for a feeding tube and a shorter length for seated users. Many of their pieces also have matching wheelchair covers to decorate the wheels and sides of a wheelchair.

This Cinderella costume and wheelchair cover set are adorable for a little girl who wants to be a princess. Or this Mandalorian adaptive costume has an easy back opening, longer length and more leg space, which pairs great with the Mandalorian wheelchair cover set. Disney also carries other costumes such as Jasmine from Aladdin, Elsa from Frozen and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

Party City

These wheelchair covers are roomy and can fit easily around most chairs, with room for those who propel themselves.

If your child wants to drive a police car, a fire truck or a pirate ship, Party city has wheelchair covers for you. I like that the police car and pirate ship pieces have a cutout in the window for users who can propel their chairs themselves. Pair the pirate ship with a range of family-sized costumes. Party City also sells a princess carriage, steam train along with hundreds of other costumes and accessories.

Target

What could be better than a colorful rainbow costume or a chic mermaid for Halloween?

Target continues to be a leader in adaptive costumes for kids. This adorable mermaid set comes with the costume, headpiece and a wheelchair cover. It’s sensory friendly and, since it comes with several pieces to decorate the wheelchair, the user can decide where to place them, so they don’t get in the way of function.

This adaptive Batman costume has multiple openings to make dressing easier and comes with a detachable cape. Target also sells this Elsa costume, Paw Patrol costume and Superman costume. Other adaptive wheelchair covers include a rainbow wheelchair cover and a PJ Masks cat car.

Walmart

No need to search high and low for costumes that'll work, Walmart has a category for all adjustable costumes.

Walmart sells similar pieces described above such as this Cinderella costume and the Paw Patrol costume but they have others like this Pikachu costume with a hook-and-loop closure, an adorable dragon, and an adult-sized adaptive racecar driver costume.

Younger kids may love this Minnie Mouse costume which has an opening at the waist, a wide opening in the back and a matching wheelchair cover. I love that you can shop by category on their site and that “adaptive” is listed right on the first page of the costume section.

HalloweenCostumes.com

With easy access in and out, your little one can remain comfy all night as they trick-or-treat.

Halloweencostumes.com sells pieces that work well together like this set from the Incredibles, which has an easy access hook-and-loop closure. The site lays out matching items next to the costumes like gloves, a wheelchair cover, and sunglasses. The Incredibles costume works well alone or as a set for a family interested in a theme night.

This Elmo costume and Jurassic World T-Rex Adaptive Costume have a hook and loop closure in front, plus access openings for a feeding tube or catheter. Personally, I love the corresponding dino egg treat bag.

Whichever costume you decide to go with this Halloween, have fun with your little one!

