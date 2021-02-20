Where will I be able to get my shot? And other key questions about Quebec's vaccination plan

The Comité sur l'immunisation pour le Québec (CIQ) is still recommending that the first six priority groups get first doses before second doses come into play.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Quebec's vaccination campaign is poised, finally, to ramp up after being reduced to a dribble for most of the year so far.

Here are some key questions (and the latest answers, if available) for the province's evolving vaccination plan. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Who is up next?

A shortage in vaccine shipments led Quebec to delay second doses in order to get first doses into as many arms as possible.

Data has since shown that decision was a good one, and the Comité sur l'immunisation pour le Québec (CIQ) is still recommending that the first six priority groups get first doses before second doses come into play.

Vaccination operations are underway at private seniors' homes and in remote communities, the third and fourth groups. The priority groups as proposed by the CIQ are listed below:

Vulnerable people and people with a significant loss of autonomy who live in residential and long-term care centres (CHSLDs) or in intermediate and family-type residences (RI‑RTFs). Workers in the health and social services network who have contact with users. Autonomous or semi-autonomous people who live in private seniors' homes (RPAs) or in certain closed residential facilities for older adults. Isolated and remote communities. People 80 years of age or older. People 70 to 79 years of age. People 60 to 69 years of age. Adults under 60 years of age who have a chronic disease or health problem that increases the risk of complications of COVID‑19. Adults under 60 years of age who do not have a chronic disease or health problem that increases the risk of complications, but who provide essential services and have contact with users. The rest of the adult population.

The Health Ministry says it still expects to deliver second doses within the 90-day timeframe it set out, meaning they could begin in mid-March.

Who is on the medical priority list?

Adults under 60 years of age who have a chronic disease or health problem that increases the risk of complications of COVID‑19. The Health Ministry did not immediately respond to a question about the how criteria are measured.

Story continues

Who is considered an essential worker?

CBC News has requested more information from the Health Ministry on this topic.

How do I get an appointment?

For now, you can't. Vaccinations are still only reserved for people in top priority groups.

"The people concerned will be contacted by the institutions of the health and social services network at the appropriate time," the province says on its website.

When it's time, appointments will be made through the online portal Clic Santé or by phone, via a 1-800 number that has yet to be announced.

Is Montreal going to be made a priority?

Starting on Feb. 22, Montreal will get a larger per-capita share of vaccines because of the epidemiological situation in the area, the Health Ministry says. This means fewer doses will be distributed to other regions.

Where will I get my vaccine?

Montreal health authorities have, in recent weeks, announced plans to turn arenas, office buildings and, yes, the Olympic Stadium into mass vaccination sites.

Here's an incomplete list of future sites:

CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal:

Palais des congrès.

CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal:

Décarie Square shopping centre. (6900 Décarie Blvd.)

An office building. (7101 Parc Ave.)

Bill-Durnan Arena.

CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal:

Olympic Stadium.

Martin Brodeur Arena, Saint-Léonard.

Roussin community centre, Pointe-aux-Trembles.

CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal:

Clinique de vaccination de Cartierville. (2758 Salaberry St.)

Clinique de vaccination de Montréal-Nord. (11201 Lacordaire Boul.)

Clinique de vaccination Christophe-Colomb. (7355 Christophe-Colomb Ave.)

Clinique de vaccination de Saint-Laurent. (821 Ste-Croix Ave.)

CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal:

Bob-Birnie Arena, Pointe-Claire.

Dollard-St-Laurent Sports Centre, LaSalle.

Gerry-Robertson Community Centre, Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

CISSS de Laval:

Méga Centre Notre-Dame.

Quartier Laval.

SmartCentres Laval Est.

Other regions, including Montérégie, the Eastern Townships and the Quebec City region, have their own plans in the works, some of which have not been finalized.

Can I pay for a vaccine to get it faster?

In Quebec, COVID-19 vaccines are provided exclusively by the public health network. A vaccine cannot be purchased from a private source. Any phone call or email offering a vaccine for a fee is fraudulent, the Health Ministry advises.