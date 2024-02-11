Where will the 2024 Super Bowl be played? What you need to know about 49ers vs. Chiefs

A graphic of Vince Lombardi trophy on the Allegiant Stadium facade prior to Super Bowl 58 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are just hours away from kicking off in the 2024 Super Bowl.

This year's big game is a rematch of Super Bowl 54 from four years ago, when the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes took down the 49ers, then led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Both teams' rosters have undergone some significant changes since then, and both are searching for a meaningful win in Super Bowl 58. Kansas City can establish itself as a dynasty with its third Lombardi Trophy in five years, while San Francisco would be taking home its first title since 1994.

Here's what to know about where this year's Super Bowl will take place.

Where is the 2024 Super Bowl? City and stadium information for Super Bowl 58

This year's Super Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is the first time the city is hosting the NFL's biggest game.

When: Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Cable TV: CBS, Nickelodeon

Streaming: Paramount+; YouTube TV; Sling; fuboTV

