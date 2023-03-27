Where is the 2024 Final Four? Future men's championships coming to six cities through 2030

The field for the 2023 Final Four is set, but it's never too early to look ahead to where it will settle in the future.

The Elite Eight of the men's NCAA basketball tournament wrapped up Sunday, as teams are just two wins away from a national championship. FAU, UConn, San Diego State and Miami (Fla.) all punched their tickets to the national semifinal with wins this past weekend.

This year, the Final Four will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston, the third time it will be in the stadium and fourth time it will be held in the city.

But if attending the Final Four this year doesn't seem likely for you, the next seven Final Four locations have already been determined, allowing college basketball fans to plan ahead. Here's what to know.

Future Final Four locations: 2024 and beyond

Here is where and when the next eight Final Fours will be, up to 2030:

2024: Phoenix – State Farm Stadium, April 6 and 8

2025: San Antonio – Alamodome, April 5 and 7

2026: Indianapolis – Lucas Oil Stadium, April 4 and 6

2027: Detroit – Ford Field, April 3 and 5

2028: Las Vegas – Allegiant Stadium, April 1 and 3

2029: Indianapolis – Lucas Oil Stadium, March 31 and April 2

2030: North Texas – AT&T Stadium, April 6 and 8

What to know about future Final Four sites

All known future sites will be held in football stadiums, a tradition of holding the Final Four in larger stadiums that began in 1971 (Astrodome) and became an annual occurrence in 1997 (RCA Dome).

All of the future sites have already hosted a Final Four except for Allegiant Stadium, as 2028 will be the first time the Final Four will be played in Las Vegas and the state of Nevada.

Lucas Oil Stadium will also be hosting two Final Fours in a four-year span, which will make it the fifth time it will host the event. By 2029, the city of Indianapolis will have hosted 10 Final Fours, tying it with Kansas City for the most times hosting the college basketball finale.

